Rockstar Takes Down GTA 6 Map Mod for GTA 5 for Being “Too Accurate”

Rockstar has taken down a map mod that tried to recreate GTA 6 map in GTA 5

Based on the leaked coordinates and info from trailer 1, the map featured buildings and detailed billboards.

The creator Darkspace believes it was possibly taken down for “being too accurate”

The hype for the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is at an all-time high. But there is no communication from Rockstar leading fans resorting to some extreme measures. Recently a modder recreated a GTA 6 map inside GTA 5 giving us a glimpse of the most anticipated game of the year. However, the celebration was shortlived as Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar took down the GTA 6 map mod its YouTube video. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

GTA 6 Map Mod and YouTube Video Taken Down

Rockstar has issued a copyright strike to YouTuber Dark Space who was recreating the GTA 6 map in GTA 5. Not just that, the company went a step further and even removed the YouTube video of the mod.

As a part of Project Vice, the creator managed to recreate all the locations shown in trailer 1 of the game. This included the iconic beach and other buildings shown in the trailer. Although the mod was nowhere near Rockstar’s next installment, the creator Darkspace believes it was taken down for being “too accurate”, in an interview with IGN.

He used a flat landmass and repurposed the buildings from GTA 5 to show how the upcoming GTA could look. Although the exact size of the map was close to GTA 6’s map thanks to the leaked co-ordinates by GTA 6 community mapping project. It also included detailed billboards and Miami art installations. However, most of the map remained empty since it only included locations from the trailer.

Darkspace says that Rockstar most likely took it down because it featured a detailed chat with one of the makers behind the Liberty City Preservation Project. It is a mod that tried to recreate GTA 4 in GTA 5. One of the creators shared the “internal drama” at Rockstar Games in DarkSpace’s video.

Darkspace says he wasn’t surprised by the takedown request. After all, no developer wants some YouTuber spoiling the beans of their upcoming game by revealing its map size and ambiance. To avoid losing his YouTube channel and getting entangled in a legal issue, the creator has removed the mod’s download link.

Rockstar Has Issued Similar Takedown Requests in the Past

Rockstar is infamous for taking down community mods. Some examples include the Liberty City Preservation Project, Vice City Next Gen Edition, and many more over the past years. While DarkSpace’s GTA 6 map mod was free to download, he planned to earn money from the videos he made on the same.

But what’s funny is that this is the first time Take-Two has issued a takedown request for an upcoming game. GTA 6 is not even out yet. Even the copyright strike simply mentions Grand Theft Auto which is rather vague and hilarious instead of specifying the version.

As Rockstar gets closer to releasing trailer 2 of the game on April 1, 2025, fans of the franchise can only wait in anticipation to quench their thirst for more GTA 6 content. Will someone else take forward the legacy of Darkspace’s project as Rockstar continues to maintain its silence? Only time will tell.