ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Handheld Consoles Coming in Late 2025

Microsoft and ASUS collaborate on the new ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X consoles.

The devices will use Ryzen processors and feature a 7-inch FHD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Xbox Ally and Ally X to release during the holiday season in only selected countries, with more to follow.

At the recent Xbox Games Showcase 2025 event, Microsoft announced the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld consoles, releasing during the holiday season of 2025. Both consoles are evolved versions of the ASUS ROG Ally devices and offer the Xbox experience in a portable format. They run the Windows 11 operating system and allow players to download and play their favorite PC games from the Xbox library or other popular storefronts, such as Battle.net and Steam.

Read on to learn more about the features, specifications, and availability of the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X consoles.

Key Features of ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Handheld Consoles

Xbox President, Sarah Bond, described the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X consoles as an ‘Xbox you can hold in your hands’. The two devices are designed to comfortably fit in the palms of your hands and function as a handheld Xbox. Moreover, they allow players to do much more thanks to the Windows 11 operating system.

Xbox fullscreen experience (Image via Xbox)

Here are all the key features of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X:

Optimized Windows 11 and Xbox experience catered towards gaming. The consoles boot into the Xbox full screen experience, which shows the aggregated gaming library. It also minimizes background activity and focuses all resources to increase performance.

Dedicated Xbox button that lets players access the Game Bar, use Widgets, and more.

Gaming Pilot feature to help improve skills, connect with other players, and more.

Access to a large catalogue of Xbox and PC games via access to the Xbox store, Game Pass, and other leading storefronts such as Battle.net, Steam, and Epic Games.

Access to Remote Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming to experience games from anywhere.

Ability to play 1000s of games in sync across the Xbox, PC, and Ally devices using Xbox Play Anywhere.

Roblox available to play natively and optimized for immersiveness.

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Hardware and Specifications

The latest Xbox-branded ROG handheld consoles will hit the market with two models: Ally and Ally X. The former will come in white, aimed at casual gamers with powerful specs. Whereas, the latter is a black colored handheld console, a more premium offering with even higher specs and dedicated impulse triggers.

Let’s look at the device specifications of both handhelds:

1. ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Specifications (Table)

ROG Xbox Ally (Image via Xbox)

Specification ROG Xbox Ally Operating System Windows 11 Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor Memory 16 GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 ,120 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and DXC Anti-Reflection I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 280.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm (670 gms) Battery 60 Wh

2. ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X Specifications (Table)

ROG Xbox Ally X (Image via Xbox)

Specification ROG Xbox Ally Operating System Windows 11 Processor AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor Memory 24 GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 ,120 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and DXC Anti-Reflection I/O Ports 1 x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 280.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm (715 gms) Battery 80 Wh

When Will ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Release?

Microsoft announced that the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X consoles will release during the holiday season of 2025 in the following countries:

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Korea

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

They have also mentioned that there is a possibility that these new handheld consoles may become available in countries where the ROG Ally series is currently sold.