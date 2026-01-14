If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Round of Applause, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Round of Applause – Crossword Clue Answers

4 letters – HAND

HAND 5 letters – SALVO

SALVO 7 Letters – OVATION, PLAUDIT

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BOW 4 Letters HAND, ENDS, AMMO, BOUT, CLAP, ROSE 5 Letters SALVO, HANDS, CLAPS, ROTAS, CHEER, ECLAT, SHAND 6 Letters SALVOS, EUCHRE, BEETLE, CUTTER, TRICKS, CYCLES, ECLATS, BIGBET, FINALS, ENCORE, CHEERS 7 Letters OVATION, PLAUDIT, ACCLAIM, BIGHAND, HANDIER, CRIPPLE, CLAPPED, NAPHAND, DABHAND 8 Letters ACCOLADE, OVATIONS, SLOWCLAP, BROWNING, HERALDRY, ACHIEVED, APPLAUSE, CLAPPING, HANDBALL, HANDWASH, HANDSOME, HANDBOOK 9 Letters JAZZHANDS, FARMHANDS, AYEAYESIR, EIGHTEENS, STANDINGO 10 Letters KARAOKEBAR, SHAKEHANDS, TREADMILLS, POPULARITY, THUNDEROUS, NEARATHAND, OWNOVATION, BEHINDHAND, SECONDHAND, INNOVATION 11 Letters ACCLAMATION, LAPOFHONOUR 12 Letters KARAOKENIGHT 13 Letters SEVENCARDSTUD, SIMONDIDNTSAY 16 Letters STANDINGOVATIONS

