Ruined or Not Functioning – Crossword Clue Answers

Crossword clue - answer

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Ruined or Not Functioning.

  • 4 letters – DEAD
  • 5 letters – KAPUT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Ruined or Not Functioning. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersOFF
4 LettersDEAD, SHOT, SUNK, BUNG, RUIN, OMIT, IDLE, DOWN
5 LettersKAPUT, TIRED, HADIT, DYING, RUINS, TOAST, AMISS, ATTIC, FOLLY, SMASH, WASTE, STAIN, DOFOR, WRECK, WONKY, ACTUP
6 LettersUNDONE, BEATEN, COOKED, DONEIN, DOOMED, LOADED, ENERGY, EXTANT, BROKEN, FAULTY, RIDING, DEFUNT, IDELED, ATREST
7 LettersDONEFOR, RAVAGED, OMITTED, OFFDUTY, JOBLESS, ONLEAVE, RETIRED, ONBREAK, LAIDOFF, ATLUNCH
8 LettersFINISHED, DEFEATED, WASHEDUP, PACKEDUP, OVERLOOK, OVERLEAP, INACTIVE, ONABREAK, ONSTRIKE
9 LettersEXHAUSTED, ATLEISURE
10 LettersINOPERABLE, OUTOFORDER, UNEMPLOYED, ONTHEFRITZ, ONVACATION, ONTHEBLINK, OUTOFWHACK
11 LettersEIGHTYSIXED, AUSGESPIELT, OUTOFACTION, INOPERATIVE
14 LettersNOTFUNCTIONING
15 LettersOUTOFCOMMISSION

