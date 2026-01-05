If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Ruined or Not Functioning, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Ruined or Not Functioning – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Ruined or Not Functioning.

4 letters – DEAD

DEAD 5 letters – KAPUT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Ruined or Not Functioning. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.



Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters OFF 4 Letters DEAD, SHOT, SUNK, BUNG, RUIN, OMIT, IDLE, DOWN 5 Letters KAPUT, TIRED, HADIT, DYING, RUINS, TOAST, AMISS, ATTIC, FOLLY, SMASH, WASTE, STAIN, DOFOR, WRECK, WONKY, ACTUP 6 Letters UNDONE, BEATEN, COOKED, DONEIN, DOOMED, LOADED, ENERGY, EXTANT, BROKEN, FAULTY, RIDING, DEFUNT, IDELED, ATREST 7 Letters DONEFOR, RAVAGED, OMITTED, OFFDUTY, JOBLESS, ONLEAVE, RETIRED, ONBREAK, LAIDOFF, ATLUNCH 8 Letters FINISHED, DEFEATED, WASHEDUP, PACKEDUP, OVERLOOK, OVERLEAP, INACTIVE, ONABREAK, ONSTRIKE 9 Letters EXHAUSTED, ATLEISURE 10 Letters INOPERABLE, OUTOFORDER, UNEMPLOYED, ONTHEFRITZ, ONVACATION, ONTHEBLINK, OUTOFWHACK 11 Letters EIGHTYSIXED, AUSGESPIELT, OUTOFACTION, INOPERATIVE 14 Letters NOTFUNCTIONING 15 Letters OUTOFCOMMISSION

