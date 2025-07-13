Rumored GTA 6 Actress Deletes Instagram After Fan Pressure

The actress that fans believe is playing GTA 6 main character, Lucia, has suddenly deleted her Instagram account, and it’s probably because of all the attention she’s been getting. While nothing has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, the timing seems pretty suspicious. Her disappearance from Instagram has only made fans more convinced that she’s actually involved in the most anticipated video game of the decade.

Who is Manny L. Perez?

Manni L. Perez is the actress that most GTA fans think might be playing Lucia in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. This is still just speculation because Rockstar hasn’t confirmed anything officially. People started thinking it was her by comparing her voice and looks to the character shown in the game’s trailers.

I’ll be very surprised if Manni L Perez isn’t Lucia in #GTA6.



She looks and sounds EXACTLY like her. pic.twitter.com/u0ajKV4Sm3 — Dyllie (@_Dyllie_) December 24, 2023

Ever since the first GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023 and the second one that was dropped this year only, fans have been playing detective to figure out who’s playing the two main characters, Lucia and Jason. Most fans believe it’s Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke, but this is all guesswork right now.

Why Did She Delete Her Instagram?

Perez recently deleted her Instagram account completely. Her Twitter is still up, but if you look at the comments on her posts, you will see why she might want to take a break from social media. Fans have been commenting things like, “We know it’s you, Lucia!” and asking her to confirm if she’s really in the game. Even though she’s never said she’s in GTA 6, people keep treating her like she definitely is.

Imagine not being able to post a normal photo without hundreds of people asking about a video game you may or may not be in. That would get really frustrating. Was it really fan harassment, though? There are two theories about why she deleted her account:

The harassment theory: All the constant questions and comments about GTA 6 became too much for her to handle. When every single post gets flooded with Lucia comments, of course, social media stops being fun.

All the constant questions and comments about GTA 6 became too much for her to handle. When every single post gets flooded with Lucia comments, of course, social media stops being fun. The hacking theory: Some people noticed that her Instagram had suspicious scam posts right before it got deleted. This might mean her account got hacked instead of her deleting it on purpose.

Some people noticed that her Instagram had suspicious scam posts right before it got deleted. This might mean her account got hacked instead of her deleting it on purpose. The NDA theory: Some fans also think that she deleted her account because of legal agreements with Rockstar. If she really is in GTA 6, she probably signed a contract that stops her from talking about it.

If you’re hoping Rockstar will announce the voice cast soon, don’t get your hopes up. The company almost never reveals who’s playing characters before a game comes out. Your best bet is to wait until GTA 6 actually releases in May 2026. Then you’ll finally know for sure who’s really playing Lucia and Jason.

The whole situation shows just how crazy the hype is for this game. When someone who might not even be in the game can’t use social media normally because of fan theories, you know people are really excited for GTA 6!