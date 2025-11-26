Rush Hour 4 Is Finally Happening and the Reason Why Is Wild

Summary:

Rush Hour 4 has officially been greenlit, and we cannot be more excited.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will return in their lead roles, with Brett Ratner returning to his director’s chair.

The movie was reportedly pushed to be made by President Donald Trump.

Rush Hour 4 is officially happening, with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker stepping back into their iconic roles. Brett Ratner, who stepped away from Hollywood following past sexual misconduct allegations, is also expected to return as director. Interestingly, reports suggest that the push to revive Rush Hour may have come from U.S. President Donald Trump. Here’s everything you need to know about Rush Hour 4.

How Donald Trump Pushed for the Revival of Rush Hour

‘Rush Hour 4’ has been greenlit at Paramount



(via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/L5dDyL3a6A — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 25, 2025

Rush Hour 4 has been in production limbo ever since Brett Ratner was accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct in 2017. Ratner even sued Melanie Kohler, one of the people who accused Ratner of sexual assault, and the two settled in 2018. Despite this, Ratner’s career effectively stalled. Most of the studios distanced themselves from Ratner, which led to the director leaving Hollywood.

Now, in 2025, President Donald Trump has personally intervened to get Rush Hour 4 back on track. According to The Guardian, Trump lobbied for the project through his friend Larry Ellison, who is the largest shareholder of Paramount Skydance, whose son serves as CEO.

If you want to connect some more dots, Brett Ratner directed a $40 million documentary earlier this year about Melania Trump, the first lady of America, and Donald Trump’s wife.

When Will Rush Hour 4 Release

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in the first Rush Hour movie | Credit: IMDb

As of writing, Rush Hour 4 does not have a confirmed release date. However, based on the typical timeline between a film getting greenlit and hitting theaters, we could see Rush Hour 4 hit theaters by late 2027. The first three Rush Hour movies have grossed over $850 million worldwide and have become a part of pop culture.

It’s clear that the audience loves the franchise, and the only reason the movie was stuck in limbo was owing to controversies. Following a resurgence of comedy movies, with movies like Scary Movie 6 releasing in 2026, now seems to be the perfect time for Rush Hour 4 to return.