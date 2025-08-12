Ryan Reynolds Hints at Possible Role in Avengers: Doomsday

Summary:

Ryan Reynolds teases his return in Avengers: Doomsday by posting a mysterious Avengers logo on Instagram.

The logo has an altered look, and this is not the first time we’re seeing this logo.

Here’s a breakdown of what this tease could mean for Deadpool joining the roster of heroes in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ryan Reynolds just posted an image of the Avengers logo on his Instagram account with a twist. He is hinting that he might make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on December 18, 2026. Ryan Reynolds’ name was absent from the cast announcement of Avengers: Doomsday, prompting many to speculate that Wade Wilson would not be in the movie.

Reynolds’ Instagram is quite planned and precise when it comes to posting pictures. Posting a picture of the Avengers logo with no context or caption took a lot of fans by surprise. So will the Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine act as the last line of defense against Dr. Doom to protect Loki in the TVA?

How Ryan Reynolds’ Avengers Doomsday Is Connected to Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds just shared this graffitied Avengers logo on Instagram.



The same logo seen in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'

If you remember the Void from Deadpool & Wolverine, you might recall seeing this flag. The anarchy “A” painted over the Avengers logo could mean that not just Deadpool but the entire resistance from Deadpool & Wolverine might return in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

One of the main plotlines of Deadpool & Wolverine follows Deadpool’s quest to become an actual hero, even hilariously interviewing for the Avengers. While Reynolds has voiced strong disapproval of Deadpool joining the Avengers (and rightfully so), Avengers: Doomsday might be the perfect segue for Deadpool to interact with other MCU characters.

Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Want to Star in Standalone Deadpool Movies Anymore

Ryan Reynolds says he sees Deadpool as more of a supporting character: "If he comes back, it's gonna be in someone else's movie. Channing Tatum…I would happily be a fifth banana in his movie or anyone else's."

While Ryan Reynolds wasn’t announced as a cast member for the new Avengers movies, Reynolds made it clear that his days of starring in standalone Deadpool movies might be over. “I see Deadpool as a supporting character, much more than he is the main character,” the Deadpool actor stated. “You can’t center him unless you take everything away from him. You have to create a situation where he is so much the underdog, and I don’t think I can do that again.”

While Reynolds expressed his enthusiasm for starring in a Channing Tatum Gambit movie, he clearly stated that if Deadpool ever comes back after Deadpool & Wolverine, it will be in someone else’s movie. Not to fan the flame of excitement, but what better way to pair Deadpool with other MCU heroes than in an Avengers movie?

Avengers: Doomsday Cast Seems to Be Missing Quite a Few Names

Rumor: The Second Cast Annoucment for Avengers Doomsday is on August 27th!!

Via: @TheGeekyCast #AvengersDoosmday pic.twitter.com/7n4R0zCtrP — Josiah (@Josiah_VA) August 9, 2025

The five-hour-long Doomsday cast revealed many familiar faces making a return, such as characters from Fox’s classic X-Men movies or even the new Fantastic Four. However, several big names were absent, the most notable ones being Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and, of course, our beloved Deadpool & Wolverine.

Rumors have been swirling that a second part of the Doomsday cast reveal will drop on August 27, adding many new names to the roster. This could suggest why Ryan Reynolds is teasing his appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, with an official announcement right around the corner.