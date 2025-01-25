5 Strongest S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling Ranked -South Korea

S-Rank hunters are the strongest-ranked hunters in Solo Leveling. They have unbelievably high mana levels and are extremely rare to come upon. In the story, Korea has very few S-Rankers, and due to their rarity and huge capabilities, they are highly sought after.

S-Rankers are so strong that a battle between two S-Rank hunters can destroy the nearby surroundings, as exhibited by the battle between Sung ll-Hwan and Hwang Dong-Soo. But since their mana levels are immeasurable, the power gaps between them are large. Despite it being virtually impossible to rank them, we have a list of the strongest S-Ranker hunters in Solo Leveling, focusing on the ones from Korea.

5. Baek Yoon-Ho

Baek Yoon-Ho in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Special abilities: Transformation, Eyes of the Beast

Baek Yoon-Ho is the leader of the White Tiger Guild and is one of the strongest S-Rank hunters in Korea. However, according to international standards, he cannot be called one of the strongest in the world.

Yoon-Ho could fight evenly against Ma Dongwook without transforming. He specializes in transformation magic, which buffs his strength. He can transform into a tiger-humanoid monster, which increases his strength and speed. Yoon-Ho can also partially transform. He is also able to enter an Enlightened State to measure the power level of a monster and hunter with his eyes.

4. Go Gun-Hee

Go Gun-Hee in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Special abilities: Ruler’s Authority, Spiritual Body Manifestation, Telekinesis

Go Gun-Hee is the Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association. As a vessel of a Ruler, he was one of the strongest hunters the world had ever seen. However, his old age has begun affecting his abilities. He would probably rank far higher on this list if he were in his prime.

He can not only shatter large layers of ice with a single headbutt but also deflect energy blasts from Monarchs with his bare hands. He has remarkable resilience in combat as he could summon a fireball despite being stabbed in the chest by the Frost Monarch. Years of experience only make him more dangerous.

3. Cha Hae-In

Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling | Credits: Naver Webtoon

Special abilities: Sword Dance, Sword of Light, Quake of Provocation, Mana Detection,

Cha Hae-In is one of the strongest S-Rankers in Korea. Jinwoo even initially believed she could be on the same level as Go Gun-Hee. She is extremely competent and could even give the best hunters of other guilds a run for their money. Ant King considered her to be the most powerful and formidable S-Rank hunter which is why he attacked her first.

Hae-In is insensitive to the smell of mana and is proficient at swordsmanship. She is also well-known for coming up with the most unorthodox ways to slay monsters. Of course, strength, speed, and durability are granted. We have some spoilers on her character regarding who she ends up with.

2. Sung Il-Hwan

Sung Il-Hwan, Jinwoo’s father in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Special abilities: Ruler’s Authority, Spiritual Body Manifestation,

Sung Il-Hwan is the father of Jinwoo. He is also the strongest S-Ranker in Korea right after his son. He was a hunter 10 years before the current timeline in the Solo Leveling season 2 plot. However, he was never recognized as an S-Ranker since at the time, the proper technology was not invented yet. He is also a vessel of a Ruler.

Apart from possessing immense physical strength and speed, he is also a master at camouflaging with his surroundings. Due to being a vessel for Ruler, he can control and move objects via telekinesis.

1. Sung Jinwoo

Jinwoo in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Special Abilities: Shadow Extraction, Shadow Preservation, Shadow Portals, Monarch’s Domain, Regeneration, Teleportation,

Sung Jinwoo started out as the weakest hunter who couldn’t even take down the most laughable monsters. However, he soon became the most powerful S-Rank hunter in the world, slowly leveling up (solo), and eventually was chosen as the Shadow Monarch. However, his intense level-up in the series is unmatched.

He possesses all the typical traits of S-Rank hunters like immeasurable strength, speed, and durability but also added skills granted by the Shadow Monarch powers. He can extract the shadows from the corpses of those he has defeated, adding them to his shadow army. He can also use the shadows to open portals and travel long distances in an instant. Jinwoo is the overpowered protagonist of Solo Leveling.

