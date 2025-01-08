S25 Ultra Gets Qi2 Wireless Charging and Slimmer, Lighter Design

Leaks suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is getting the new Qi2 wireless charging in a slimmer design and lighter weight. Samsung seems to be addressing some key issues where previous models lagged behind the competition. But will these improvements be enough to catch up with other flagship phones? Let’s dive into the details and see how the S25 Ultra stacks up.

A Slimmer, Lighter Design

One of the key rumors surrounding the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a significant change to its physical dimensions. According to leaks, the S25 Ultra is expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the S24 Ultra, which measures 162.30 x 79.00 x 8.60mm and weighs 232 grams. Specifically, reports suggest the S25 Ultra will have a thickness of 8.2mm and a weight of 219g. That’s a reduction of 0.4mm in thickness and a decrease of 13 grams in weight. While these numbers might seem small, they can make a noticeable difference in everyday use.

A slimmer and lighter design means the phone should be more comfortable to hold for extended periods, especially one-handed. It should make it easier to slip into pockets. If these leaks are accurate, the S25 Ultra could be more ergonomic and user-friendly compared to previous Ultra models.

Qi2 Wireless Charging

Samsung will debut Qi2 wireless charging with the Galaxy S25 series. Qi2 introduces a Magnetic Power Profile, using magnets for precise alignment between the phone and charging pad, something Apple popularized with MagSafe. This magnetic alignment ensures a secure and efficient connection with faster charging speeds. Qi2 improves interoperability between different chargers and devices – that means many new accessories like wallets, card holders, powerbanks, etc.

Old Samsung flagships, including the S24 Ultra, offer 15W wireless charging. The S25 Ultra is rumored to support up to 25W wireless charging.

These are the expected battery capacities for Galaxy S25 series phones:

Galaxy S25: 4,000mAh.

4,000mAh. Galaxy S25+: 4,900mAh.

4,900mAh. Galaxy S25 Ultra: 5,000mAh.

The launch event is scheduled for 22nd January when more details will be revealed. As always we will keep you updated.