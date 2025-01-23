S25 Ultra: S Pen Loses Bluetooth Functionality and Some Features Alongwith It

Samsung just unveiled their Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The event was going well until one shocking reveal was made – the S Pen this year does not have Bluetooth functionality. It means S Pen loses some features we’ve come to expect from previous Ultra phones. So, what features are missing from the S Pen in S25 Ultra this year, and what does this mean for you? Let’s break it down.

S25 Ultra’s S Pen Does Not Have Bluetooth Functionality

Yes, you heard that right. According to a Wired report, the company explained that this decision came down to one simple reason: most people didn’t use these Bluetooth-enabled features. In the report, Samsung mentioned that less than 1% of S Pen users utilized those features. Also, now your S Pen doesn’t have to be charged, so there is no need for a battery. This makes the S Pen lighter.

So, instead of adding complexity and cost to the device, they focused on simplifying the S Pen while retaining its core functions -such as writing, drawing, and pressure sensitivity.

What Features S Pen Loses?

Without Bluetooth, some key features of the S Pen are no longer available with S25 Ultra. Here’s what you’ll miss out on:

Remote Camera Control: Previously, you could use the S Pen as a remote shutter button for your camera. This was super handy for group shots or when you wanted to prop your phone up and snap a photo without touching it. Unfortunately, this is no longer possible.

Air Actions: Remember that customizable Harry Potter gestures you could do with the S Pen, like drawing a shape in the air to control apps or skipping tracks? That’s gone now too, as it relied entirely on Bluetooth.

Music and Presentation Controls: The S Pen could previously let you pause/play music or navigate through PowerPoint slides during a presentation. These features rely on Bluetooth, so they’re not available anymore.

Samsung’s reasoning makes sense if you’re someone who rarely used these features, but it’s still a disappointment for those who relied on them.

What Can We Still Do With the S25 Ultra’s S Pen?

While some features are gone, the S Pen on the S25 Ultra still packs a punch where it matters most.

You can still write, draw, and annotate with precision, thanks to the excellent 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Air Command tools are fully supported, letting you do things like screenwriting, smart selection, and magnifying content. Features like handwriting-to-text conversion are as smooth as ever, making it easy to jot down notes and turn them into editable text. You can even hover over text to translate it instantly or preview videos and images using Air View.

On top of that, Samsung has introduced some exciting new AI-driven tools, like a drawing assistant that helps refine your sketches. These additions make the S Pen as productive as ever, even without Bluetooth.