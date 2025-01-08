Home » Anime » Sakamoto Days Anime: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, Trailer, Plot and More

Sakamoto Days, a tale of a retired assassin, has already taken the manga world by storm. Its next target is the anime industry. Sakamoto Days’ anime adaptation is scheduled for release in the Winter 2025 season. It is one of the most anticipated series this January, and TMS Entertainment is the studio behind it. Here is what we know about Sakamoto Days, release date and time, where you can watch it, plot, characters, and more.

For those who are new, the story follows an unassuming convenience store owner who is suddenly targeted by assassins. But soon, you will find out that it is actually this rotund guy’s past that has come back to haunt him.

Sakamoto Days Anime Release Date

Episode 1 of Sakamoto Days will be released at 6 am PST on Saturday, January 11, 2025. The anime is set to receive a total of 22 episodes, which will be divided into two cours. Each cour will receive 11 episodes. The second part of the first season will be released in July 2025.

The anime will be released in Japan at 11 pm on January 11, which means the series will be available for most countries sometime on January 11. Here is the release schedule for Sakamoto Days season 1, part 1, assuming there are no breaks in between:

Sakamoto Days Episode NumberRelease Date according to PST (US and Canada)
1January 11, 2025
2January 18, 2025
3January 25, 2025
4February 1, 2025
5February 8, 2025
6February 15, 2025
7February 22, 2025
8March 1, 2025
9March 8, 2025
10March 15, 2025
11March 22, 2025

Where to Watch Sakamoto Days Anime?

The Sakamoto Days anime will stream on Netflix starting January 11, 2025. The anime will premiere worldwide with one episode released every week.

Sakamoto Days Plot

Taro Sakamoto used to be the ultimate assassin. He is feared and revered by both his enemies and other hitmen. However, his gory life is a thing of the past. Once he fell in love, he retired from his job, and fatherhood quickly followed. Now, he is a chubby and happy man taking care of his child and convenience store.

However, a bounty is placed on his head, which makes assassins hunt him down. Once again, Sakamoto is thrust back into the world of ‘kill or be killed’. But this time, he has new allies and some young followers.

Sakamoto Days Trailer

Sakamoto Days’ official trailer is already here on Netflix’s official YouTube channel. The anime’s opening theme, Run Sakamoto, by Vaundy, is also out.

Sakamoto Days is finally receiving its much-awaited anime and fans have high expectations from it. Let’s see if the anime can rise to the fans’ expectations and eagerness with its action-comedy genre. While you wait for the series, check out our list of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime and the top comfort series of the season to keep you occupied.

