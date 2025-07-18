Sakamoto Days Episode 13: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

Shin unlocks a new psychic technique, but it pushes his body to the edge in battle.

Lu unleashes Drunken Triad Mode as chaos erupts among assassins, inmates, and the Order.

Episode 13 ramps up tension and action, proving Part 2 is deadlier and deeper than ever.

Here’s more on Sakamoto Days Episode 13’s release date, countdown timer, and what to expect.

The wait is over for Sakamoto Days fans. Season 1 Part 2 is officially underway, and Episode 13 is on its way. Following a heart-stopping comeback in Episode 12, the anime is turning up the heat with more high-stakes action, offbeat assassins, and unfolding mysteries.

With Sakamoto and his crew facing off against some of the deadliest killers yet, there’s much to anticipate. Here’s all you need to know about Sakamoto Days Episode 13, from its release date, countdown timer, and preview to where to watch it.

Sakamoto Days Episode 12 (Cour 2 Episode 1) Recap

Saw in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Episode 12 wasted no time getting into chaos, kicking off Part 2 with a bang. Fans were introduced to four lethal death row inmates: Dump, Apart, Minimalist, and Saw, each with their own disturbing flair for murder.

Dump thrives on fear, impaling her victims in gruesome fashion, while Apart obsesses over neat, sectioned kills. Minimalist goes one better by compressing people into balls, and Saw meticulously studies his prey.

Saw attacking Shin in Sakamoto Days Episode 12 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu are soon targeted for elimination. Shin and Lu run errands when they encounter Saw, who provokes a brutal clash that sets the tone for the madness ahead.

Sakamoto, meanwhile, tries to gather information as the elite assassination squad known as the Order begins to take notice, an ominous development that adds new tension to the story.

What to Expect in Episode 13 (Cour 2 Episode 2)

Lu Shaotang as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 13 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Episode 13, “Just Desserts,” continues the escalating clash between Shin, Lu, and Saw. Everything changes when Shin’s telepathic ability evolves; he can now predict attacks using a technique called “motor readiness potential.”

Though it gives him an edge, it severely strains his body, and Saw nearly kills him. That’s when Lu steps in, using Drunken Triad Mode to dominate the fight.

The Order from Sakamoto Days Episode 12 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Elsewhere, Osaragi gets her moment to shine in a brutal duel against Dump. She observes Dump’s every attack and ultimately dispatches her with surgical precision, revealing a bit of Dump’s dark past along the way. These fights aren’t just action-packed; they cut deeper into what these characters are actually like behind the surface.

And to make matters worse, tension reaches a boiling point when Apart turns against Kashima after realizing he’s being manipulated, and Minimalist shows up at Sakamoto’s shop, hinting at a dangerous confrontation ahead.

The three-way war between Sakamoto’s team, the death row inmates, and the Order is set to push Episode 13’s stakes one step higher.

Shin Asakura as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 12 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Episode 13 (Cour 2 Episode 2) will be available for global audiences on Monday, July 21, 2025. The episode was released in Japan on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. JST on Netflix Japan.

Here’s when it will release in other regions:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Monday, July 21, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Monday, July 21, 2025 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Monday, July 21, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Monday, July 21, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Monday, July 21, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Monday, July 21, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Monday, July 21, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Monday, July 21, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Monday, July 21, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Monday, July 21, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Tuesday, July 22, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Tuesday, July 22, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Tuesday, July 22, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, July 22, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Monday, July 21, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Monday, July 21, 2025 9:00 AM

For better understanding, follow this countdown:

New episodes will be released each Monday globally, barring any production delays. No such delays have been scheduled to this point, and the series is already on track to complete its 12-episode second cour by the end of September 2025.

Where to Watch Sakamoto Days Episode 13 (Cour 2 Episode 2)

Saw in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide, both dubbed and subbed. In Japan, the episode is first available to watch on TV Tokyo and its affiliate stations, before it becomes available on platforms such as Netflix Japan, Hulu, Disney+, and ABEMA.

For international audiences, Netflix remains the go-to platform, with simultaneous release and a variety of language choices. In some countries, particularly in North America, Hulu may also stream the series depending on local licenses.

Final Thoughts on Sakamoto Days Episode 12

Episode 13 promises to be the most intense and action-packed installment of the anime yet. With Shin unlocking a new level of his psychic power, Lu going wild in Drunken Fist style, and Osaragi getting her moment in the spotlight with her brutal finesse, the anime is stepping things up for Part 2.

The Order’s arrival and non-stop clashes with the death row prisoners ensure that the tension won’t be easing anytime soon.

As the story builds into this three-way conflict, one thing is sure: Sakamoto’s days of quiet convenience store life are far behind him. Be sure to watch Episode 13 when it drops, as you won’t be disappointed by what’s to come.