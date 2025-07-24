Sakamoto Days Episode 14: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

Nagumo takes down Minimalist with flair and a six-mode gun in epic fashion.

Sakamoto regains his former strength and joins Heisuke in a deadly battle with Apart.

The death row arc nears its peak as The Order prepares to strike back hard.

The summer is heating up with Sakamoto Days dropping new episodes every week. Episode 13 marked the end for two death row inmates, Dump and Saw, leaving just two still at large. But things are about to get even more intense—one of the remaining fugitives, Minimalist, has just shown up at Sakamoto’s store while Aoi is there alone.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 14, including a recap of the last episode, upcoming plot points, and when and where you can watch it.

Sakamoto Days Episode 13 (Part 2 Episode 2) Recap: Chaos at Every Corner

Lu Shaotang as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 13 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Episode 13, titled Just Desserts, featured two significant fights that moved the plot forward. The first one begins with Shin and Lu going up against the escaped death row prisoner, Saw.

Shin’s new ability to read “motor readiness potential” gave him a crucial edge, but left him exhausted physically. Just when Saw seemed to have the upper hand, Lu burst onto the scene, completely drunk after consuming ethanol, and went into her zany Drunken Triad Mode. Her sudden shift to a fluid, feral fighting style stunned everyone, including Shin.

Shin and Lu fought side by side and wore Saw down long enough for Order member Hyo to show up and put an end to the fight. The episode then cuts to Dump’s fight with Osaragi.

Osaragi dodging Dump’s attack | Credits: TMS Entertainment

What began as a tense standoff in the middle of a shrine became a bloody, gruesome fight. Dump, whose body is weaponized with protruding spikes and driven by a twisted desire to be loved, fought hard. But Osaragi’s speed and determination prevailed in the end. Her tragic backstory only served to add weight to the scene.

The episode also laid groundwork for more potential future chaos: with Apart dismembering Kashima, and the mysterious, unsettling Minimalist arrived at Sakamoto’s store when Aoi was alone. With excellent pacing, animation, and emotional sequences, Episode 13 once again showed us why TMS Entertainment’s adaptation continues to impress.

What to Expect in Sakamoto Days Episode 14

Nagumo in Sakamoto Days Part 2 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Episode 14 (Part 2 Episode 3), titled Strong Assault, has already screened in Japan, and it’s pure adrenaline. The action cuts straight to Nagumo, who reveals that he had disguised himself as Aoi to protect the shop at Sakamoto’s orders.

Nagumo mocks Minimalist in battle and casually checks his phone’s browser history before getting serious. And then he unleashes a unique six-function weapon. After a rapid roll of the dice, he picks function three and dispatches Minimalist in one swift, vicious stroke.

Elsewhere, Heisuke fights Apart, whose slender, razor-thin threads are strong enough to deflect bullets. When it looks like Heisuke has no chance against Apart, Sakamoto steps in.

With the rejuvenating treatment given by Granny Miya, Sakamoto feels lighter, faster, and regains his former strength. While Apart’s threads are deadly, Sakamoto’s unpredictable fighting style keeps him on edge.

The episode ends with a short post-credits scene between Osaragi and Shishiba, and sets the stage for a full-blown counterattack from Sakamoto and the Order.

Osaragi getting stabbed intentionally to get the upper hand in the fight | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Episode 14 (Part 2 Episode 3) is officially scheduled for release on Monday, July 28, 2025. Here’s when it will be available in major time zones:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Monday, July 28, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Monday, July 28, 2025 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Monday, July 28, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Monday, July 28, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Monday, July 28, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Monday, July 28, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Monday, July 28, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Monday, July 28, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Monday, July 28, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Monday, July 28, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Tuesday, July 29, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Tuesday, July 29, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Tuesday, July 29, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, July 29, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Monday, July 28, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Monday, July 28, 2025 9:00 AM

For better understanding, follow this countdown:

Since Sakamoto Days’ episodes stream one week in advance in Japan, this episode has already aired there.

Where to Watch Sakamoto Days Episode 14

Sakamoto Days Part 2 promotional poster | Credits: TMS Entertainment

For international viewers, Sakamoto Days Episode 14 will be released on Netflix. American, British, Canadian, and Australian viewers can also watch the show on Hulu.

The anime airs on all local Japanese television channels like TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, and TVQ Kyushu. It is available to stream online on Netflix Japan, Hulu, Disney+, and ABEMA.

Final Thoughts on Sakamoto Days Episode 14

Sakamoto Days Episode 14 raises the stakes to a whole new level with slick animation, emotional impact, and some of the most intense fights in the series yet. From Nagumo’s stylish takedown of Minimalist to Sakamoto’s transformation into his fit body, the episode finds the perfect balance between humor, heart, and sheer hype.

With Apart still on the loose as a threat and the death row inmate arc reaching a fever pitch, this is clearly a turning point for the anime. And with The Order just getting started, the best may still be ahead.