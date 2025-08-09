Sakamoto Days Episode 16: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

Slur and Gaku storm the JAA, turning a quiet operation into a full-blown massacre.

Apart’s tragic past ends in blood, while Sakamoto faces Uzuki in a brutal emotional showdown.

Takamura’s silent blade splits the battlefield, power shifts, bodies fall, and no one is safe anymore.

Here’s your first look at Sakamoto Days Episode 16’s preview, release date, and countdown timer.

If you’re still trying to process the emotional shock and brutal violence of Episode 15, you’re not alone. With Apart’s troubled history, Slur’s twisted ideology, and Gaku’s merciless cruelty, Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 has officially entered full-on war mode. And if you’re wondering how intense things can get? Episode 16 takes it all up another level.

Let’s break down what just happened, what’s on the horizon, and most importantly, when we’ll get our next dose of assassins, madness, and utter destruction.

What Is Slur’s Plan and Apart’s Past

Gaku and Slur entering the JAA organization in Sakamoto Days Episode 15 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

In Episode 15 (Part 2, Episode 4), Sakamoto Days strays away from its usual comedy chaos and descends into darkness. We were treated to a dark, emotional backstory on Apart, a villain born out of loneliness, rejection, and a genuinely twisted mind. What begins as a brutal fight between Sakamoto and Apart turns into something far more disturbing.

Related:

In flashbacks, we see Apart’s failed efforts to connect with others, his descent into violence, and ultimately, the murder of his own father. His obsession with what’s “inside” other individuals leads him down a twisted course of dismemberment and disenchantment. And yet in the present, Sakamoto is able to cut through the madness. He defeats Apart not with violence, but with connection, and later takes him home with him.

Gaku killing a JAA agent with a single blow in Sakamoto Days Episode 15 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

But just as you’re recovering from all that emotional spiral, Slur and Gaku casually walk into JAA’s Tokyo Bureau like it’s just another day at the office. Slur’s plan? Complete destruction of the current system. Divide, divert, destroy. His brand of justice involves mass slaughter, and with Gaku cutting through guards like tissue paper, it’s brutally obvious that Sakamoto and his team are running out of time.

What to Expect in Sakamoto Days Episode 16 (Part 2 Episode 5)

Gaku and Slur | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Episode 16, subtitled Slice, Slice, Dance, takes up where we left off, inside what used to be the JAA headquarters but now looks more like a war zone. Right from the opening scene, you’re thrown into utter chaos.

Slur and Gaku begin their attack, and in minutes, corpses are stacked on top of each other. Gaku kills dozens of top assassins single-handedly as he makes jokes about searching for the restroom. He’s not only violent, he’s precise and terrifyingly efficient.

But it’s not all one-sided. Takamura, the silentsword-wielding Order legend, finally enters the fray. Seeing him exchange blows with Gaku is arguably one of the most visually stunning sequences in the series so far. He slices through walls, floors, and egos with terrifying ease. For the first time, Gaku finds himself pushed back.

Then comes the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Sakamoto vs. Slur, whose real name, Uzuki, is finally revealed. When Sakamoto comes for him, emotions boil over. Old wounds are reopened. Sakamoto needs to know something, and Uzuki responds by stabbing Sakamoto in the chest. The pace? Relentless. The stakes? Sky-high.

As Shin is taken prisoner and Apart loses a limb, Sakamoto doesn’t flinch. His fury is unleashed when Uzuki threatens his daughter, and one of the anime’s most dramatic fight scenes to date unfolds.

You feel the tension rising, only for Takamura to burst in, tip the balance, and force Uzuki and Gaku to retreat. Episode 16 promises only one outcome: utter destruction, and it delivers

Slur in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Episode 16 (Part 2, Episode 5), titled Slice, Slice, Dance, is set to be released on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. The episode was already released on Monday, August 4, 2025, on Netflix Japan.

Here’s when it will be available in major time zones:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Monday, August 11, 2025 9:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Monday, August 11, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Monday, August 11, 2025 11:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Monday, August 11, 2025 1:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Monday, August 11, 2025 5:00 PM Europe (CEST) Monday, August 11, 2025 6:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Monday, August 11, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Monday, August 11, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) Monday, August 11, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Monday, August 11, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Tuesday, August 12, 2025 12:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Tuesday, August 12, 2025 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) Tuesday, August 12, 2025 1:00 AM Japan (JST) Tuesday, August 12, 2025 1:00 AM Australia (AEST) Tuesday, August 12, 2025 2:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, August 12, 2025 4:00 AM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Where to Watch Sakamoto Days Episode 16 (Part 2 Episode 5)

Sakamoto and the gang as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 15 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Episode 16 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Right now, the episode is only available to stream on Netflix Japan. Overseas availability on Netflix depends on your country’s licensing agreements, but if you have a VPN, you may be able to access the Japanese library in advance.

Final Thoughts on Sakamoto Days Episode 16 (Part 2 Episode 5)

Sakamoto Days has officially tossed the rulebook out the window. Episode 15 gave us emotional trauma, and episode 16 will deliver the all-out war. With Apart’s redemption arc underway, Slur’s identity exposed, and Gaku tearing through the JAA with frightening ease, the anime is getting far more intense than anyone expected.

And yet, the best part? It still hasn’t reached its peak. You can sense it, Sakamoto Days isn’t merely setting up for a climax. It’s redefining what anime thrillers are capable of. The stakes are high, the animation is finally stepping up, and the emotional core is just as strong as ever.

So, if you’re not caught up yet, now’s the time to get on board. And if you are? Buckle up. Because if Episode 16 taught us anything, it’s that nobody is safe, and the bloodbath’s just getting started.