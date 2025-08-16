Sakamoto Days Episode 17: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

Sakamoto Days Episode 17 is almost here, and following last week’s chaos, the stakes have never been higher. Episode 16 didn’t set the bar; it sliced it clean in half with a katana. From Gaku’s bloody rampage through the JAA headquarters to Takamura’s god-tier entrance and Sakamoto’s furious fight with Uzuki, the anime dropped one of the most intense episodes yet.

With the dust settled and the JAA reduced to rubble, Sakamoto’s next move will take us headfirst into dangerous new territory, the JCC assassin academy. If the last fight was brutal, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Sakamoto Days Episode 16 (Part 2, Episode 5) Recap

Slur as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 16 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

We opened with Gaku going feral inside the JAA Tokyo Division, destroying three floors within two minutes and leaving a humongous body count in their wake. The so-called elite guards didn’t even stand a chance.

Meanwhile, Slur, who was later found to be Sakamoto’s former classmate Uzuki, made his move to annihilate the JAA and establish his own “Order.”

The stakes escalated to unimaginable heights when Sakamoto had a face-to-face encounter with Uzuki. The moment Uzuki uttered Hana’s name, Sakamoto’s killing intent went into overdrive. The playful shopkeeper father was nowhere in sight; in his place stood the old Sakamoto, who used to end fights in seconds.

Slur and Gaku as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 16 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

The fight was raw, personal, and brutal. Uzuki taunted, Shin tried to leap in (bless his overconfidence), and Apart had his arm cut off. When things were at their height, Takamura arrived, and the whole room’s energy shifted. The man is as if a hurricane swept up a katana. Gaku lost an arm, Uzuki and his men had to retreat, and Uda gave his life to give them time.

Before the dust had a chance to settle, the JAA was destroyed. The aftermath left 176 dead, three wounded, and one missing. Amidst hospital chaos, we discovered more about Uzuki’s history with Sakamoto and Nagumo at the JCC. Hyo had warned Sakamoto to back off or risk losing everything, but you know Sakamoto. Once his family’s involved, there’s no stopping him. His next target? The JCC databank.

What to Expect in Sakamoto Days Episode 17 (Part 2, Episode 6)

Slur taking the JCC entrance exam | Credits: TMS Entertainment

If you were expecting Episode 16 to be intense, Episode 17 is going into overdrive, but the tension is not going away. We’re diving straight into the JCC Transfer Exams Arc, and yes, that involves us being back at the school where Sakamoto himself trained to be an assassin.

After the massacre, Sakamoto decides that the fastest way to get intel on Uzuki is to re-enroll at JCC. Shin tags along, having no idea what to expect. This arc is going to put these two through the wringer. The JCC doesn’t mess around with its transfer exams, and you’re going to see firsthand how cutthroat the admissions process is.

Akira Akao as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 17 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

It’s also where we meet Akira Akao, another key new character to the arc. And to top it off, we’ll be seeing the effects of the JAA attack, Shishiba and Osaragi surveying the destruction, the Order reorganizing, and Uzuki regrouping after Takamura completely upended his plan. Oh, and Gaku? He’s still fixated on Takamura because once you survive that dude, you never forget it.

Episode 17 will be different, less “warzone in a skyscraper,” more “trial by fire in a deadly school,” but no less intense.

Takamura in a fight against Gaku | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Episode 16 (Part 2, Episode 5), titled Have a Nice Fight, is set to be released on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. Here’s when it will release according to your timezone region:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Monday, August 18, 2025 9:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Monday, August 18, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Monday, August 18, 2025 11:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Monday, August 18, 2025 1:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Monday, August 18, 2025 5:00 PM Europe (CEST) Monday, August 18, 2025 6:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Monday, August 18, 2025 6:00 PM UAE (GST) Monday, August 18, 2025 8:00 PM India (IST) Monday, August 18, 2025 9:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Monday, August 18, 2025 11:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Tuesday, August 19, 2025 12:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Tuesday, August 19, 2025 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) Tuesday, August 19, 2025 1:00 AM Japan (JST) Tuesday, August 19, 2025 1:00 AM Australia (AEST) Tuesday, August 19, 2025 2:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, August 19, 2025 4:00 AM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Episode 17 will be Part 2, Episode 6 in the anime’s current numbering. With the conclusion of Episode 16 and the start of the JCC Transfer Exams Arc, expect some high action, new character reveals, and intense setup for the challenges ahead.

Where to Watch Sakamoto Days Episode 17

Takamura drawing his sword in a fight against Uzuki | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Episode 17 will be available to stream on Netflix, with new episodes released every week. Episode 17 will be available to stream on its release date, so if you haven’t been following along yet, now’s the time to binge from the beginning of Part 2. You’ll appreciate the hype for the JCC arc even more if you’ve just endured the chaos of Episodes 15 and 16 in one go.

Final Thoughts on Sakamoto Days Episode 17

Episode 16 marked a turning point. We witnessed Takamura’s legendary skills, Gaku’s merciless destruction, and a very personal fight between Sakamoto and Uzuki that completely changed the game.

The JAA is neatly wrapped up, and now the story is moving on to the JCC, which includes a new environment, new rules, and new dangers.

My favorite aspect of Episode 17 is that it’s not just about fighting; it’s peeling back the layers on Uzuki’s past and the assassin world’s hierarchy. Sakamoto isn’t doing this for fun. He’s doing it because his family’s safety is at risk, and if anything, we’ve learned that he’ll burn down the entire assassin underworld to protect them.