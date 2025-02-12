Sakamoto Days: Here’s Why Taro Sakamoto Got Fat After Marriage

Sakamoto Days is a popular new animanga series about a retired hitman, Taro Sakamoto, who is trying to live a normal life with his wife and daughter. The show has been praised for its action, humor, and heartwarming story. But has been criticized for its average animation too. One of the most striking things about Sakamoto is his appearance. He is overweight, which is unusual for an anime protagonist, especially one who used to be a legendary hitman. He wasn’t always chubby so how did Taro Sakamoto get so fat after marriage? We found an answer.

Who is Taro Sakamoto?

Taro Sakamoto was an unrivaled assassin, a legend in the criminal world. He was feared by villains and admired by other hitmen for his incredible speed, strength, and agility. He was able to take down any target, irrespective of their speed, strength, and powers. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Aoi and falls in love with her. Aoi gave him an ultimatum: quit being a hitman or forget her. Sakamoto, captivated by Aoi, chose love and retired from his crime life.

Years later, Sakamoto is living a peaceful life as a convenience store owner with Aoi and their young daughter, Hana. He has gained a lot of weight, and he is no longer the lean, mean, killing machine he once was. However, he still has his superhuman skills and strength, which he uses to protect his family and friends from danger.

How Did Taro Sakamoto Get Fat?

After getting married, Sakamoto retired from his life of crime and opened a convenience store with Aoi. He became a devoted husband and father, and he started to gain weight. There are several fan theories around why Taro Sakamoto gained weight but we think the last one is the most plausible.

As a hitman, Sakamoto was constantly on the move, burning calories with every mission. After he retired, he became more sedentary, and his metabolism slowed down. Increased food consumption: Sakamoto loves to eat. He is often seen enjoying snacks and meals throughout the series. This, combined with his reduced activity level, likely contributed to his weight gain.

Happiness and contentment: Some fans have theorized that Sakamoto's weight gain is a sign of his happiness. He is content with his life and his family, and he is no longer stressed or worried about being killed. This may have led to him gaining weight.

Kids love chubbies: Another theory stems from the manga series. In the manga, Taro Sakamoto figures out that 'maybe kids like fatties'. He murmurs 'Mission accomplished' and then begins his transformation.

But Taro Sakamoto can lose weight quickly, almost instantaneously, when he wants to. Read our in-depth analysis to know more.

Sakamoto’s Weight: A Unique Take on Strength and Comedy

Sakamoto’s weight gain is not just a physical change; it’s a symbol of his transformative capabilities and a source of both strength and humor in the series. He is also taken lightly by his enemies and is able to gel in the society better by seen as less dangerous and more timid.

Strength in Ordinary Life

Sakamoto’s decision to leave the world of assassins and embrace a simple life with his family is a testament to his strength. He finds fulfillment in the ordinary, prioritizing the love and safety of his wife and daughter over the adrenaline rush of his former life. His weight gain becomes a physical manifestation of this shift, representing his contentment and dedication to his new life.

Fat as a Source of Power

Interestingly, Sakamoto’s weight is not a weakness but a unique source of power. He can burn off his fat to increase his speed and strength, subverting typical shonen tropes where physical fitness is often equated with power. This ability adds an unexpected layer to his character, making him even more formidable than he was in his prime. This concept has drawn comparisons to Fatgum from My Hero Academia, another character who utilizes fat to enhance their abilities.

Comedic Relief

Sakamoto’s physique also provides comedic relief throughout the series. His unexpected agility and combat prowess, despite his appearance, create humorous situations that subvert expectations. Whether he’s dodging bullets with incredible speed or taking down enemies with surprising ease, Sakamoto’s weight becomes a source of amusement and entertainment.

Taro Sakamoto: From Fit to Fat to Fit

Sakamoto’s weight gain is a significant aspect of his character in Sakamoto Days. It symbolizes his transformation from a ruthless killer to a loving husband and father, highlighting the strength he finds in ordinary life. His ability to burn fat for power adds a unique twist to his abilities, while his unexpected agility provides comedic moments. Sakamoto’s character reminds us that strength comes in many forms, and that true happiness can be found in the simplest of things. His relatability, despite his extraordinary past and abilities, makes Sakamoto Days a truly unique and entertaining anime series.