Sakamoto Days Live Action Might Fail To Live Up To John Wick Hype

The Sakamoto Days live-action teaser finally dropped, but early reactions raise doubts about whether it can match John Wick–level expectations the anime has set.

Fans have praised the action but criticized the CGI-heavy “fat Sakamoto” look and live-action visuals.

The live adaptation of Sakamoto Days must overcome early skepticism to succeed.

If you’ve been waiting for an announcement of Sakamoto Days Season 2, you might have to wait a little longer. Instead, the franchise has just dropped the first trailer for the Sakamoto Days live-action movie. While the 2026 release has fans buzzing, the first look at “fat” Taro Sakamoto is generating mixed reactions and suggests this adaptation might fail to match John Wick-like hype.

Why the Sakamoto Days live-action might struggle to match John Wick hype

Fat Sakamoto as seen in the trailer | Credits: TOHO

The Sakamoto Days live-action teaser really should have been a huge win. We went in expecting tight choreography and grounded stunts, the kind of action people normally associate with the John Wick franchise. Instead, we found ourselves torn.

The teaser does pack stylish action, but the visual style and character presentation make it clear this movie is chasing a very different energy from Hollywood’s benchmark for assassin films.

For assassin films like John Wick (all references to the movie in the link), choreography is everything. The teaser appears to lack that same sharpness in choreography. It felt less polished than what we had expected. The scenes with fat Sakamoto felt completely off and unrealistic. If these issues aren’t fixed before the final release, they may negatively affect audience reception.

When Will The Sakamoto Days Movie Hit Theaters?

You can circle your calendars now, since TOHO Movie’s official YouTube channel confirmed that the Sakamoto Days live-action film will hit theaters in Japan on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, just in time for Golden Week.

The teaser opens with a flashback to Prime Taro Sakamoto fighting off his foes in a flashy way. However, the scene quickly changes to the present, showing us the “fat” version of Sakamoto snacking on pork buns with his daughter.

The release date for a worldwide release is yet to be confirmed by the studio.

How Does Ren Meguro Look as the Legendary Assassin?

Taro Sakamoto as seen in the trailer | Credits: TOHO

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the transformation of Snow Man member Ren Meguro, who is starring as Taro Sakamoto. Meguro plays the role of both the skinny, prime assassin and the lovable, chubby store owner.

As per reports, Meguro spent four hours in the makeup chair daily in order to achieve the “plump” look, donning a heavy prosthetic suit, reported to be significantly weighted for realism. While some fans think the “swag is eerily spot on,” others are less convinced.

Social media is already filled with comments asking, “Why does the fat Sakamoto look like an AI?” and noting that the “live action look just doesn’t hit the same.” If you were hoping for a seamless transition from 2D to 3D, the “CGI” appearance of the fat suit may leave some viewers skeptical.

The stacked cast that joins Meguro includes Fumiya Takahashi as Shin Asakura, Aya Ueto as Sakamoto’s wife Aoi, and Miyu Yoshimoto as his daughter Hana.

Can the Director Deliver on the Action?

The movie does have strong talent behind it. Yuichi Fukuda (Gintama and Under Ninja) takes the lead as the director and screenplay writer, along with Keiya Tabuchi (Attack on Titan, Shin Kamen Rider), who is known for action design work on several Japanese action projects, serves as Action Director.

“Fukuda stated that the film’s editing is already ‘theatrical-quality’ without needing additional CG or music. The trailer does indeed show Meguro kicking Shin across the store, indicating that the production team has not toned down the stunts.

However, with fans already saying they will “keep expectations really low,” the film faces significant challenges in winning over dedicated manga fans.