Sakamoto Days Season 2: Story Arcs We May See

Excitement levels are through the roof, as we finally got the long-awaited confirmation of Season 2 we’ve been waiting for. During Jump Festa 2026, the production team officially confirmed that Sakamoto Days Season 2 is in development. The anime has released a brand-new teaser, with Netflix locking in exclusive streaming rights. Here’s a breakdown of what was revealed at the panel and what it means for the upcoming arcs.

When will Sakamoto Days Season 2 release?

The voice actors, featuring Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, led a star-studded panel and treated fans to a “Super Teaser.” While the trailer promised the anime would be coming soon, TMS Entertainment has not confirmed a release window. Based on the production timeline discussed at Jump Festa 2026, the season is likely targeting a 2027 streaming release.

The first season was a huge success worldwide. It became one of the most-watched anime titles on Netflix following its release, with an 84% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter and a 7.5/10 on IMDb.

Interestingly, lead actor Sugita stated in an interview that he wanted to audition for Kashima, but his agency made him audition for Sakamoto instead, a casting decision we are all thankful for.

Which story arcs are Sakamoto Days Season 2 going to cover?

Kanaguri vs Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days Manga | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

The Sakamoto Days Season 2 trailer strongly points toward the JCC Infiltration Arc and Taro Sakamoto’s Past Arc, where the series begins leaning more heavily into high-stakes, emotionally driven storytelling alongside its action-comedy roots.

This arc focuses on Akira Akao, who shows fearsome talent much like her aunt, Rion. The tension rises during the school festival, where Slur’s group invades. We are going to see pivotal battles, including Shin and Amane taking on the hypnotist Club Jam and a tragic confrontation involving Satoda-sensei.

The arc then concludes with Sakamoto’s theater battle against Kanaguri, using stage props to counter lasers, which is one of the arc’s most visually inventive battles.

The Past Arc, often referred to as Taro Sakamoto’s Past Arc, includes chapters 105 through 134 and holds the emotional core of the forthcoming season. This flashback sends us back in time to the JCC days of the “Golden Trio”: a young Sakamoto, the deceptive Nagumo, and the fierce Rion Akao.

This storyline is pivotal to understanding the present conflict. You will see their mission protecting the Chairman’s family, along with a young and shy Kei Uzuki. The arc details the tragic sacrifice of speedster Kindaka and reveals the heartbreaking truth behind Rion Akao’s death. This trauma is what fractured Uzuki’s mind in the first place, creating the “Slur” persona that threatens the peace Sakamoto has built up with his wife, Aoi.

Final Thoughts on Sakamoto Days Season 2

The Sakamoto Days Season 2 trailer does not reveal much footage, and quite frankly, it doesn’t have to. It confirms the anime is ready to leave its lighter phase behind and step into one of the best arcs yet. As we await an English version of the teaser, you can currently binge Season 1, Parts 1 and 2, exclusively on Netflix.