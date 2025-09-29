Sakamoto Days Season 2: When Will the Anime Return on Netflix?

Summary:

Sakamoto Days shattered records on Netflix, making a Season 2 renewal feel practically guaranteed.

With Slur’s forces rising and shocking kidnappings revealed, Season 2 promises chaos at every turn.

Here’s everything we know about Sakamoto Days Season 2.

Sakamoto Days has quickly become Netflix’s top anime, blending absurd humor and jaw-dropping action. Season 1 wrapped up with Episode 22, leaving both the audience satisfied yet eager for more. From shocking abductions, Nagumo’s unbelievable disguise deception, and the big reveal of Shinaya, the finale practically begged for continuation. However, the question that’s been on everybody’s mind is as straightforward as this: when will Sakamoto Days season 2 be released?

Has Sakamoto Days Season 2 Been Confirmed?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce Sakamoto Days Season 2. Nevertheless, the chances of renewal are extremely high. Season one was a massive hit, attracting 24 million viewers, making it one of Netflix’s biggest anime hits of 2025.

It has even surpassed Studio Ghibli’s classics like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. With numbers like that, it feels inevitable that the sequel will get the green light.

The anime concluded by catching up to Chapter 75 of the manga, exactly when the JCC Infiltration arc was about to begin. With so much source material left to use and the manga still running, there’s no shortage of storylines that are ready to be produced.

What Is the Sakamoto Days Season 2 Release Date Estimate?

Shin, Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Shishiba | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

While Netflix has yet to announce Sakamoto Days Season 2 and its release window, you can expect it to arrive either in Summer 2026 or Winter 2026. Anime productions typically take at least a year, which aligns with Netflix’s release strategy for its major anime titles.

When the anime returns, the plot will most likely take us further into the JCC Infiltration arc, explore Sakamoto’s mysterious past, and escalate the battle against Slur’s organization.

With Mafuyu and Toramaru being kidnapped, and Shinaya having entered the stage, Season 2 is shaping up to be even more intense than the first. Not to mention that the JCC Infiltration arc is one of the best arcs in Sakamoto Days.

Until then, all we can do is revisit Sakamoto Days Season 1 on Netflix and get ready, because when Season 2 finally arrives, it’s bound to be explosive.