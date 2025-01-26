Sakamoto Days: Top 5 Strongest Characters With Fearsome Abilities Ranked

Sakamoto Days has taken the world of anime by storm. To the uninitiated, it is the story of a retired assassin who is now married and leaves a peaceful life. Once the most feared assassin, Sakamoto is now fat and cuddly but equally dangerous. Each episode introduces new characters that are needless to say assassins with unique traits and abilities leading to humorous but dark and bloody encounters. But this begs the question – who is the strongest character in Sakamoto Days?

Note: This list is based on the characters predicted to appear in the first season of Sakamoto Days anime. You’re entering the SPOILER territory, so proceed at your own risk!

5. Gaku

Gaku in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Viz Media, Shueisha

Luck is a skill, and Gaku is a prime example. Gaku is one of Kei’s subordinates, almost on par with Nagumo. He’s one of those very few assassins who’ve made it alive after facing Takamura Ojisan (more on him below).

Although he’s an extremely skilled combatman with exceptional endurance, Gaku’s best skill is undoubtedly his luck. This guy has nine lives, literally. Once you watch him move in the future anime episodes, you’ll know what we mean.

4. Yoichi Nagumo

Nagumo Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Behind the constant smile and polite tone lies a beast that can kill you without even lifting a finger. As already introduced in the anime, Nagumo is Sakamoto’s old associate from Order; you may call them friends. That said, Nagumo is a threat one can’t see coming.

Besides being a master of combat, he’s a master of disguise, which means he can change his appearance completely making it difficult to even identify him. When he is introduced, Nagumo enters the convenience store disguised as Sakamoto himself. He is a skilled shooter, and his durability is off the charts. But his intellect to efficiently use all these on the battlefield makes him the dark horse in the race of being the strongest character in Sakamoto Days.

3. Taro Sakamoto

Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

The man, the myth, the legend. Taro Sakamoto used to be the best, most feared, and most revered assassin in the world. He then gets married and becomes a fat, ordinary family man. Just like Takamura, he used to be an Order member. Even after leaving the life of an assassin, Sakamoto can go toe-to-toe with Takamura and survive. That’s his testament to strength but more so of his determination to keep the promise (Never Kill Again) to his beloved wife.

Sakamoto makes you question, “What is true strength?”, “What does it mean to become the strongest?” The rest is better left unsaid, as you need to follow his journey in anime.

Sakamoto is shown to use regular objects, pretty much anything, as a weapon. He has enhanced speed, and reflexes, is extremely strong, and expert marksman. He is never shown to get exhausted after a fight in the series so far.

2. Kei Uzuki

Kei Uzuki in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Viz Media, Shueisha

Considering that Kei Uzuki will appear in Sakamoto Days’ first anime season, there’s nothing much I can say without spoiling your experience. Kei Uzuki had a disastrous childhood, thanks to a certain someone. This forced him to go on the path of killing, gathering some of the best assassins under his command. Other than superb strength, endurance, speed, and reflexes, he also has a medical condition, which saves him when he is put in a spot.

To prove his spot on this list of the strongest Sakamoto Days characters, here’s a SPOILER: In the future, Kei Uzuki will become the strongest assassin, but his journey to the top is something you should look out for. Undoubtedly one of the most fleshed-out antagonists out there.

1. Takamura

Takamura in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Viz Media, Shueisha

A running theme in Sakamoto Days is that looks are deceptive. Take Takamura, for example; he looks fragile and senile, but that’s the worst mistake his enemy could make. Once this man draws his sword, you’re just prey at the mercy of the strongest assassin.

Despite being a fragile-looking old man, he can actually cut through building pillars with a single strike of his sword. A man of few words, Takamura is the personification of “action speaks louder than words.” Cutting an entire neighborhood in half is a walk in the park for Takamura. He is a master swordsman with enhanced speed, reflexes, and even strength that complement his sword skills.

Takamura is one of those characters whose mere arrival will send a chill down your spine no matter which side he is on. His presence among the strongest Sakamoto Days characters is undeniable. Takamura is the only person who takes down Sakamoto along with Nagumo and Uzuki, Gaku, and Haruma together.

Do you love the Sakamoto Days anime on Netflix? Check out our list of anime like Sakamoto Days to binge-watch!