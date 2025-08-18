Sakamoto Days: Who Is Kanaguri? The Cinematic Assassin Explained

Summary:

Sakamoto Days Episode 18 introduces us to a new member of The Order, Kanaguri.

Kanaguri has a unique fighting style in which he carries a camera with him to record every moment possible.

We will answer who is Kanaguri and what his backstory is, what his powers are, and why he’s a wildcard in Sakamoto Days.

In Sakamoto Days Episode 18, one of the characters who truly stole the show was Kanaguri, and it’s not difficult to see why. He’s far from your average assassin; he’s a filmmaker, a manipulator, and a complete wildcard whose obsession with turning every second into a cinematic masterpiece makes him fascinating and frightening in equal measure. We will explain who is Kanaguri, his powers and abilities, and his role in the manga and possibly, in the anime.

As one of the Order members, Kanaguri’s arrival introduces a whole new level of threat and unpredictability into the story. Here’s everything you need to know about who he is, his abilities, and why he’s quickly becoming one of the most intriguing villains in Sakamoto Days.

Spoiler Alert: The article contains major spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga.

What’s Kanaguri’s Background and Role in Sakamoto Days

Kanaguri as seen in Sakamoto Days Part 2 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Kanaguri first seems like an administrator in the JCC Transfer Exams Arc, but subsequently, his real identity is revealed. While the other candidates are fighting to survive, Kanaguri is there for only one reason: to capture the perfect shot for his twisted “movies.” This distinguishes him from the other assassins because he does not kill simply for the mission or survival. To him, life is a movie, and all the assassins are just actors on his set.

He is also the founder of Murder Films, a production company that made the majority of the assassin films referenced in the series. Later arcs reveal his double life: he is part of the elite Order and is working undercover for Uzuki’s organization. With the JCC Infiltration and beyond, Kanaguri establishes himself as a series villain who thrives on chaos.

What About Kanaguri’s Appearance and Personality

Kanaguri draws out his phone to film | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Kanaguri is lean and tall, with a bowl-cut hairstyle, dark hair streaked with brown, and shaved patterns along the side of his head. His trademark accessory is a scarf patterned like film reels that he wears around his neck in respect of his passion for films. In his brutal fight with Satoda, he loses the right eye and later wears an eyepatch.

Related:

What truly sets Kanaguri apart is his personality. He’s loud, eccentric, and downright obsessive about filmmaking. Every situation is judged by how “cinematic” it feels, and if something isn’t “interesting,” he will go out of his way to make it more so, even to the point of killing someone.

His mood swings are extreme: the destruction of his camera depresses him to the point of despair, but hand him a replacement and he’s fired up again. This manic devotion makes him both fun and terrifying to watch.

What Are Kanaguri’s Powers and Abilities?

Kanaguri vs Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days Episode 18 | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Kanaguri often downplays his role, claiming he’s ‘not an assassin,’ but he is one of Sakamoto Days’ strongest opponents. His skills are the product of both his training in the Order and his strange fondness for his camera. When filming, he fights with superhuman determination. His motivation and energy are at an all-time low when his camera is destroyed.

Here’s a closer look at his abilities:

Enhanced Strength and Speed : Kanaguri beheaded many enemies in a matter of seconds, damaged Sakamoto’s bulletproof glasses with a smartphone strike, and blitzed fighters so quickly that Shin’s clairvoyance was unable to keep up.

: Kanaguri beheaded many enemies in a matter of seconds, damaged Sakamoto’s bulletproof glasses with a smartphone strike, and blitzed fighters so quickly that Shin’s clairvoyance was unable to keep up. Expert Marksman : He killed a pilot with a perfect headshot through a closed door while hip-firing.

: He killed a pilot with a perfect headshot through a closed door while hip-firing. Durability and Endurance : Kanaguri withstood devastating attacks. Even when Satoda blinded his right eye with a dagger, he continued to fight. He also took repeated blows from both fat and slim Sakamoto.

: Kanaguri withstood devastating attacks. Even when Satoda blinded his right eye with a dagger, he continued to fight. He also took repeated blows from both fat and slim Sakamoto. Filmmaking Combat Style: His unique fighting style makes every move feel like a cinematic scene, which somehow increases his physical abilities. For example, Satoda was unable to move his camera arm because it would have ruined his shot.

Kanaguri’s flexibility makes him dangerous. Even when his camera was destroyed by Sakamoto, he just picked up a smartphone to continue filming, which, ridiculously, made him quicker and even more unpredictable.

What Weapons Does Kanaguri Use?

Kanaguri vs Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days Manga | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Kanaguri incorporates filmmaking tools as deadly weapons, making his arsenal as theatrical as it is lethal.

Clapperboard : His signature weapon, lethal enough to behead multiple individuals in one swing.

: His signature weapon, lethal enough to behead multiple individuals in one swing. Camera and Camcorder : Key to his fighting style. They are not just accessories; his motivation and strength are tied to filming.

: Key to his fighting style. They are not just accessories; his motivation and strength are tied to filming. Video Camera Cannon : A modified camera capable of blasting through an airplane midair.

: A modified camera capable of blasting through an airplane midair. Stage Light / Laser : A high-density beam capable of melting objects, which he reflects off surfaces for trick attacks.

: A high-density beam capable of melting objects, which he reflects off surfaces for trick attacks. JAA Bullets: Used them in the JCC exam, turning them into both bait and props for his deadly “scenes.”

Kanaguri’s skill to turn ordinary tools of the cinema into weapons of destruction ranks him among the most unique assassins in the series.

Kanaguri’s Storyline Highlights

Sakamoto striking Kanaguri | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

JCC Transfer Exams Arc: Kanaguri reveals his brutality by killing candidates with his clapperboard as he films the chaos. He kills a pilot for added drama, blows open the plane mid-flight, and battles Sakamoto before losing his footage, falling into despair.

JCC Infiltration Arc: He is undercover as a student as he kills an instructor during his infiltration, further showcasing his brutality. He loses an eye fighting Satoda, but kills her in the process while he escapes. He deceives Akira by revealing truths about Rion and later fights Sakamoto again before he is able to escape with his life.

Bangkok Arc: Kanaguri works alongside Akira, documenting chaotic events and reacting with awe at the power of Uzuki to take the form of Rion. He reassures Sakamoto they’ll cross paths again, manipulating Akira while obsessing over ‘finishing his movie.’

Kanaguri’s unpredictability makes each interaction with him memorable. One minute, he is funny; the next, he is ruthlessly horrifying.

Why Kanaguri Is So Hated (and Loved)

Kanaguri recreating the Shawshank Redemption pose | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Kanaguri is divisive among fans. Some find him annoying and goofy, while others find him one of Sakamoto Days’ most entertaining wild cards. His parallels to characters like Hisoka from Hunter x Hunter are clear. He switches sides and agendas based on what is the best “script.”

But make no mistake. Kanaguri’s feats prove that he’s no pushover. Even without an eye and his camera, he battles slim Sakamoto and comes out alive. His durability, unpredictability, and cinematic flair make him one of the manga’s most dangerous recurring villains.

Final Thoughts on Kanaguri

Kanaguri is more than just another assassin in Sakamoto Days. He’s a former filmmaker turned killer whose obsession with movies directs every step. Whether sadistic or absurd. Love him, hate him, or find him ridiculous. One thing is certain: he’s unforgettable.

With his ongoing involvement with Akira and Uzuki, Kanaguri has a ways to go in the story, and you can be sure the “God of Films” has a whole lot more chaos to capture.