Samsung and Google May Team Up to Offer Gemini Advanced With Galaxy S25 for Free

Samsung could offer free access to Google’s Gemini Advanced AI assistant with the Galaxy S25 series.

The duration of access to Gemini Advance could vary for Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra from 3 months to 1 year.

Gemini Advanced will offer features like better productivity tools, coding support, and 2TB of Google Drive storage.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is rumored to come with Google’s Gemini Advanced AI for free. Android Authority reports that Samsung and Google are teaming up to offer Gemini Advanced to S25 users for free, albeit for a limited time.

The beta version of the Google app (v15.52.37) indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could come with free access to Gemini Advanced. The strings in the app code refer to different trial durations though no official announcements have been made by either company.

Access to Gemini Advanced Tied to S25 Model

Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold buyers got a full year of free access to Gemini Advanced irrespective of the model you bought. However, the Galaxy S25 series will get different levels of access to Gemini Advanced based on the model you buy. For example, the S25 may offer three months of access, the S25+ could offer six months, and the S25 Ultra might come with a full year of free access.

What You Can Do with Gemini Advanced

Gemini Advanced offers a range of new and improved AI features. You get access to the 1.5 Pro model, which excels in logical reasoning and analysis. You can also experiment with the Gemini-Exp-1206 model for complex tasks like coding and advanced math. The AI helps streamline research, generate multi-page reports in minutes, and analyze up to 1,500 pages of text.

It works seamlessly with many Google apps such as Gmail, Docs, and more. You can also create and use Gems which are like niche AI experts trained to answer questions and do research around one topic. No need to repeat instructions.

Using Gemini Advanced can save you a lot of time on tasks like completing projects or research. For example, you can quickly generate detailed reports or analyze long documents within seconds.

Is It Official

No. Neither Google nor Samsung has made any official announcements yet. We expect this to be part of the S25 launch that will happen next year on January 22, 2025.

Do you think it will help boost sales of the S25 series?