Samsung Casually Hints Trifold Smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025

If you watched Samsung’s recent Unpacked event, you might have caught a glimpse of a tri-fold smartphone shown during discussions about Android XR. Samsung doesn’t mention it expressly but just drops it in the background casually.

This subtle reveal has left fans wondering. It seems the rumors are true. Samsung is planning to release a tri-fold phone this year. According to multiple leaks and reports, Samsung is not only working on its first tri-fold smartphone but also planning to launch three other foldable devices in 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about Samsung’s tri-fold device and its foldable lineup for this year.

Samsung’s Tri-Fold Phone Leaks So Far

The long-rumored tri-fold smartphone from Samsung is finally expected to make its debut in 2025. Leaker Jukanlosreve, citing a report from Korean outlet The Elec, suggests that Samsung’s tri-fold phone will feature a dual-hinge design, allowing it to fold in two places. When fully unfolded, the display could measure between 9.9 inches and 10 inches, significantly larger than the Galaxy Z Fold’s 7.6-inch inner screen. This positions the tri-fold as a hybrid device, offering both smartphone and tablet functionality.

Summary of Samsung Foldable News



Triple Fold

• Component production to begin in Q2 this year, with a launch in Q3.

• Production volume: 200,000 units.

• Display size: Between 9.9 and 10 inches when unfolded.



Samsung’s foldable lineup for this year will include a total of 4… — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 20, 2025

Production of the first trifold phone from Samsung is rumored to begin in Q2 2025, with a launch expected in Q3 2025 during Samsung’s usual late-summer Unpacked event. However, Samsung reportedly plans to produce only 200,000 units of the tri-fold device initially, signaling a cautious approach. They want to test the market demand for this bold new form factor.

The figure of 200,000 units is limited to the Triple Fold and represents the quantity to be produced over the course of a year. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 20, 2025

The trifold’s design could take inspiration from Samsung’s concept devices, featuring a G-shaped folding mechanism that folds inward twice for enhanced durability and compactness.

Samsung Will Launch 4 Galaxy Foldable Phones in 2025

In addition to its tri-fold phone, Samsung is planning to release four foldable devices this year:

Galaxy Z Flip 7: The next iteration of Samsung’s popular clamshell foldable is expected to feature design refinements making it slimmer and more durable.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Rumors suggest Z Fold 7 might drop the S Pen to make it thinner, potentially requiring a separate, rechargeable stylus. This move could polarize fans who enjoy the integrated S Pen experience.

Galaxy Z Flip FE: A more affordable flip-style foldable aimed at competing with budget-friendly foldables from brands like Motorola. This could bring foldable phones to a wider audience.

Tri-Fold Device: Samsung’s highlight for 2025 is expected to be a flagship trifold phone with high-end specs and dual hinges.

Samsung’s Answer to Huawei

Samsung’s tri-fold phone isn’t just about innovation—it’s also about catching up to Huawei. In 2024, Huawei beat Samsung to the punch by launching the Mate XT, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone. With a CNY 19,999 (roughly $2,900) price tag and limited availability in China, the Mate XT showcased impressive engineering and received a positive response. Its success proved there is a market for tri-fold devices, albeit a niche one.