Samsung Confirms the Existence of Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series

Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, an affordable alternative to the premium Tab S10 lineup. This news isn’t just a rumor—it comes straight from Samsung’s official website, which mentioned the Tab S10 FE in a recent promotional offer.

What’s the Deal?

In a promotion for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, Samsung mentioned a one-year free subscription to the Goodnotes app for anyone who buys a Tab S10 device. But here’s the interesting part: the small print also included the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. This pretty much confirms that the Tab S10 FE is coming. To get the free Goodnotes offer, you need to buy and activate either a Tab S10 or a Tab S10 FE device by July 31, 2025.

More Than One Model?

Samsung referred to the Tab S10 FE series, which means we could see more than one model—most likely a Tab S10 FE and a Tab S10 FE+. This approach would make sense, especially since Samsung skipped the standard Tab S10 this year, leaving a gap that the FE series seems poised to fill.

Also Read:

Features and Release Timeline

Samsung is rumored to be testing two new tablets, identified by model numbers SM-X520 and SM-X526B. These are likely the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and its 5G variant. The Tab S10 FE is rumored to feature a 12MP main camera, an improvement over the 8MP sensor on the Tab S9 FE. Additionally, both models might run on the Exynos 1580 chipset, potentially debuting alongside the Galaxy A56, which is expected to use the same processor.

As for the release date, Samsung’s timeline for its FE series has been inconsistent. The Tab S7 FE was released in mid-2021, while the Tab S9 FE launched in October 2023, making it difficult to predict an exact date for the Tab S10 FE.

One possibility is a January launch alongside the Galaxy S25 phones. Alternatively, the Tab S10 FE could debut in March, coinciding with the Galaxy A56 release, as both devices are rumored to share the Exynos 1580 chipset. For context, the Tab S9 FE and Galaxy A54 were both powered by the Exynos 1380.