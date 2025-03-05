Samsung Finally Reveals One UI 7 Release Date, Beta Programme for More Devices

After months and months of endless waiting, Samsung has finally announced the release date for its One UI 7 update. Samsung has been the slowest manufacturer to roll out Android 15 as even its flagship S24 series is yet to receive it. Despite being in beta since December last year, the stable version hasn’t rolled out even after 4 beta builds. Now the company has revealed the release timeline for the One UI 7 update apart from a beta program for more devices.

One UI 7 Stable Update to Release in April

In a press release, Samsung announced that the stable version of One UI 7 is finally coming in April this year. Hopefully, there won’t be any further delays this time as Google plans to release Android 16 in June.

Although Samsung hasn’t revealed a concrete release date for One UI 7, leaks claim the update will be released by mid-April for flagship devices. However, Samsung’s mid-range phones and S22 series are likely to only get the much-awaited update in May.

Samsung One UI 7 is a major step up from the company’s previous software releases. With redesigned quick settings, smoother animations, and new AI features, it’s been the most awaited and also the most delayed update for Samsung users.

The company’s plans for One UI 7 have been off to a rocky start with the company planning to skip the One UI 7.1 update entirely in favour of One UI 8. This will allow it to catch up with Google’s plans to roll out stable Android 16 in June 2025. Currently, only the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and a couple of mid-range phones ship with the One UI 7 update.

One UI 7 Beta Expands to Z Flip and Fold Apart From Other Devices

Moreover, it has shared its plans to expand the One UI 7 beta program to more devices. These include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 which will get the beta from March 6, 2025. It will be available to users in India, South Korea, the US, and the UK.

The South Korean giant has promised it will roll out the update to more devices including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10, and Galaxy A55 later this month. Interested applicants will be able to enroll in the beta through the Samsung Members app. Do note that there are limited slots so it’s fastest fingers first if you wanna sign up.