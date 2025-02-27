Home » News » Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Is Disappearing From US, Buy Now if You Want One

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Is Disappearing From US, Buy Now if You Want One

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake

If you have been waiting to grab a Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the USA, we have some bad news for you. Samsung’s last year Android flagship, Galaxy S24 Ultra, is no longer available to buy on Samsung’s website. Yes, that’s right! Whether you wish to buy it unlocked or from your favorite carrier, the phone isn’t available anymore. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has also sold out on the official website. So make sure to act fast if you want to buy the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Out of Stock on Samsung Website

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is no longer available on the company’s official website in the USA. It is out of stock in all color options and variants whether you are looking for unlocked or the carrier version. The Samsung website clearly states that “Galaxy S24 Ultra is sold out” and simply redirects to the S25 Ultra page. Even the landing page is gone from the website.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sold out

The S24 and S24 Plus are also out of stock on the official website. It redirects to the page for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus phones.

However, not all hope is lost as you can still get the S24 Ultra from Best Buy and Walmart. Moreover, there’s a chance that it might be available at your nearest Samsung store. The only model in the S24 series currently available is the Galaxy S24 FE which doesn’t seem to suffer from the same fate being a recent model.

Nonetheless, Samsung seems to be phasing out the Galaxy S24 series at least on its official website. It is possible the South Korean giant could resell these phones in the future through its “Certified Re-newed” program.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is slowly going out of stock

So if you have been waiting to buy a brand new S24 series phone, this is probably your last chance. This isn’t resounding news for those who have been waiting to snag a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra during a sale as Samsung seems to be phasing out its flagship phone.

With the launch of the S25 series, Samsung is phasing out the older S24 series devices, most likely to promote the sales of its newer models. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the only one in the company’s flagship lineup to have Samsung One UI 7. However, this could change in the future as it rolls out the update to older devices.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

