Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ Are Getting Faster Wi-Fi 7

The Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra have recently passed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. While the listing revealed that the phones won’t get any charging speed upgrades, it also shed light on their connectivity options. According to the FCC, all three Galaxy S25 models will support the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard.

Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was the first Samsung Galaxy phone to feature Wi-Fi 7 earlier this year. However, the regular Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 FE were limited to Wi-Fi 6E. This limitation was due to their Exynos 2400 chip, which lacked support for the latest Wi-Fi standard, unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Ultra.

Wi-Fi 7 has much faster speeds compared to Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. It can theoretically reach speeds of 46 Gbps, while Wi-Fi 6 and 6E reach 9.6 Gbps. It also supports higher channel width (320 vs 160 MHz) and technologies like 4K QAM and Multi-Link Operation (MLO).

4K QAM is a modulation technique that enables faster data transmission—essentially a behind-the-scenes improvement that enhances Wi-Fi 7’s speed. Meanwhile, MLO is a method for managing connections across multiple bands, optimizing the Wi-Fi connection for both speed and stability.

Surprisingly, even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 do not support Wi-Fi 7, even though the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside them does. We do not know the reason behind it but Samsung adding Wi-Fi 7 to the S25 series likely means the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will get it too. We could say Wi-Fi 7 will be standard across all Samsung flagships next year.

The FCC listing also revealed other connectivity options for the Galaxy S25, including 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC, and S Pen support (only for the S25 Ultra). The S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will reportedly support ultra-wideband (UWB), a feature absent in the standard S25 model.

While earlier rumors suggested the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus would come with the Exynos 2500, new reports suggest the entire lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Expect these smartphones sometime in January 2025, along with a new Galaxy S25 Slim.