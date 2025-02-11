Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Leaked Specs Reveal 200MP Camera, 12GB RAM and More

Samsung unveiled the S25 lineup—Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra—this year in their Samsung Unpacked event. However, they are not done with the S25 lineup yet. Meet the Galaxy S25 Edge—a slimmer version of the S25 series that the company teased in the event. Now we have more details about the phone spilled from various leaks. Here’s everything you need to know.

Unlike what was previously expected, the S25 Edge will not be 6.4mm thick. Instead, a new leak from OnLeaks suggests that the phone could be just 5.84mm thick. This makes it one of the slimmest flagship phones from Samsung. To achieve this, Samsung has made some structural changes while maintaining a premium build. The phone will feature an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. However, a thinner design means a more compact vapor chamber for cooling, which raises concerns about heat management, especially during prolonged usage. Despite this, Samsung is expected to optimize thermals efficiently.

Here’s a quick look at the leaked specs, sourced from PandaFlash and 91mobiles:

The S25 Edge is all about keeping things compact without losing the high-end experience. The display is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, according to PandaFlash. That means the screen will be incredibly bright and clear even in sunlight. It supports a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, so everything from scrolling to gaming will feel seamless. The bezels are barely there, just 1.32mm thin, making them even slimmer than the 1.52mm bezels on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and noticeably thinner than the bezels on the Galaxy S25 and S25+, making the phone look even more modern adding to that slim profile. Samsung is using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection, keeping scratches and cracks at bay.

Inside, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same chip running the rest of the S25 series. It’s paired with 12GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast performance whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or just browsing. But what’s impressive is how Samsung managed to fit all this into a super-thin body.

Cameras are another highlight. The main camera is a powerful 200MP sensor, likely the same one found in the S25 Ultra, promising sharp and detailed shots. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide camera, useful for capturing more in a single frame. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie camera housed in a tiny punch-hole cutout. Samsung’s Pro Scaler feature from the S25 Ultra is also expected here, helping upscale images for better clarity.

Being slim does come with a trade-off. The battery is only 3,900mAh, smaller than the standard S25. It supports 25W fast charging, which is the same as the base Galaxy S25 but slower than the S25+ and S25 Ultra, both of which offer 45W fast charging. 25W isn’t the fastest but should still be good enough for most users. Samsung’s software and the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s efficiency should help stretch battery life to a full day. Connectivity is top-tier with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2, and of course, 5G support.

Samsung seems to be positioning the S25 Edge as a premium alternative for those who want a thinner phone without giving up flagship features. It keeps the high-end display, the top-tier processor, and even the powerful camera setup. The only real sacrifice is battery size, but with a smart power-efficient chip, that might not be a dealbreaker. There’s no word on the price yet, but the phone is expected to launch in April 2025. If the leaks are accurate, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be one of the most interesting phones of the year.