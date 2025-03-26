Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Spotted on Geekbench 5, Expected Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has emerged on Geekbench 5 benchmarking app.

The phone scored 2969 in single core and 9486 in the multi core test

It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and the performance is similar to the base S25

Samsung has been working on the Galaxy S25 Edge for a while and it is set to be the thinnest smartphone from the South Korean giant. Initially teased at Galaxy Unpacked in January and months later at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The thin and lightweight smartphone is expected to compete with the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Air. A new leak has emerged, revealing more details about the performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge, especially its Geekbench performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Geekbench Results Emerge

A new leak has revealed the details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, with the phone appearing on Geekbench. The phone scored 2969 in the single-core test and 9486 in the multi-core test. It uses the same Snapdragon 8 Elite as the Galaxy S25 Ultra paired with 12GB of RAM.

Also Read:

Codenamed “Sun”, the Galaxy S25 Edge has the model number SM-S937N in Geekbench, hinting that it is the South Korean variant of the phone. It will be the thinnest phone by the company, measuring just 5.84mm and weighing 162 grams.

Tipster IceUniverse has also revealed that the phone will pack a 6.656-inch 2K display, which will put it on par with the S25 Plus. This, combined with the smaller 3,900mAh battery, could make matters worse for potential buyers.

The tipster shared that the phone will have a titanium alloy middle frame, which will make it the first non-Ultra model to use the material. According to reports, it will be available in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black.

Another thing that it borrows from the S25 Ultra is the 200-megapixel primary camera setup, although it does miss out on a telephoto lens, possibly due to its thin design. It will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants with a starting price of $1000 for the base variant and $1200 for the latter.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on April 16, 2025. It is likely to debut alongside the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.