Samsung Galaxy S25: How to Use Now Brief on One UI 7

Samsung recently dropped the new Galaxy S25 series at their latest Galaxy Unpacked event. It is running the new One UI 7 which brings many new customizations. One of them is “Now Brief” that’s designed to keep you organized and on top of your day by giving a personalized briefing multiple times a day. You can access it from your home screen and lock screen using the Now Bar which seems to be inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island.

Juggling work, personal life, and everything in between can feel like a constant balancing act. Between endless notifications, to-do lists scattered across multiple apps, and trying to remember every appointment, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Samsung’s Now Brief feature on the Galaxy S25 series is designed to simplify your daily notifications by providing personalized, at-a-glance summaries of all important information in one handy widget.

What Exactly Is Now Brief?

Now Brief is a new feature on the Galaxy S25 series that uses AI to give you a quick, personalized summary for you throughout your day. It is like a personal assistant that creates highlights of your day without having to ask for it.

Also, Now Brief updates automatically depending on the time of the day. What starts as a “Good Morning” briefing might turn into a “Midday Brief” as the day goes on. This gives you relevant updates for what is important now or upcoming immediately next.

So instead of constantly checking different apps for weather updates, calendars, reminders, and health stats, Now Brief pulls all that info together in one place.

How Does Now Brief Work?

Samsung built this thing called the “Personal Data Engine,” which is a super-smart AI that learns from how you use your phone. It keeps track of your daily routines, the apps you use, and all sorts of other stuff to figure out what’s important to you.

That is how it keeps you updated all day long using Now Brief widget. Not only you can check upcoming or scheduled events, but it also customizes your routines by analyzing your habits. For example, it knows which apps you use while driving and suggests the same apps the next time you connect with your car.

All this AI processing happens right on your phone – offline. That means your data stays private and secure. It’s not being sent off to some cloud server somewhere. Samsung says Galaxy S25 running One UI 7 uses NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to handle AI tasks efficiently leading to better battery efficiency and minimum drain.

Where to Find Now Brief Feature

You will have three different ways to jump into the Now Brief:

1. The Lock Screen Shortcut: Now Bar

The best way to get into Now Brief is by using Now Bar. It’s this handy little bar that sits right on your lock screen, kind of like a mini notification hub. When Now Brief has something to show like a reminder or a quick update, it’ll pop up in Now Bar. Here’s how to enable it on your Now Bar:

Open Settings and tap on Lock screen and AOD. Tap on the Now bar. Toggle on the Now brief option.

2. The Home Screen Widget

If you’re already unlocked and using your phone, you can find the Now Brief widget on the home screen. If it’s not showing on your home screen, tap and hold anywhere on the screen to open the home screen settings. Click on the widgets options and select Now Brief.

3. The Edge panels

If you’re a fan of Samsung’s Edge panels feature, you can also access Now Brief from there.

Open the sidebar (usually by swiping in from the edge of the screen). Find the Now Brief shortcut in the sidebar and tap to open.

Personalize Daily Briefing – How to Customize Now Brief

You can tweak what Now Brief shows you as it will begin pulling all sorts of data from different apps you use as it learns from your usage. You can choose what info appears in your daily briefing. Here’s how:

Head over to your phone’s Settings. Tap on Galaxy AI. Then, tap on Now brief. Now, tap on Content to Include. Select the types of content you want Now Brief to display.

This lets you personalize your briefings to show what’s most important to you.

Bonus Tip: Lock Screen Access

You’ll also notice an option called Expand Now brief without unlocking. This feature lets you see the full Now Brief just by tapping on the Now Bar on your lock screen. That means no need to enter your PIN or use your fingerprint. It’s perfect for quickly checking your schedule or the weather first thing in the morning. If you’re concerned about privacy, you can turn this option off anytime.

Which Other Galaxy Phones Might Get Now Brief?

Now Brief is launching on the Galaxy S25 series running One UI 7, but what about other Samsung Galaxy phones? Well, it’s a tricky question. Samsung says Now Brief is rolling out with One UI 7, which is their latest Android skin. That means newer Samsung Galaxy phones eligible for One UI 7 update are definitely in the running.

But here’s the catch: Now Brief is also heavily dependent on AI and on-device processing power. So, older phones with less powerful chips or low RAMs might not be able to handle it. It’s kind of like trying to run a heavy graphics-intensive game on an old computer. Samsung hasn’t released a full list of compatible Galaxy devices yet but when it does, we will update you here.