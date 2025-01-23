Samsung Galaxy S25 Pricing, Pre-Order, and Trade-In Offers: What You Need to Know

Samsung just launched the Galaxy S25 series, and pre-orders are now open with various deals and discounts.

Pre-order perks include free storage upgrades, trade-in offers, and Samsung Credit toward other products.

Pricing for the S25 series starts at $799 (₹80,999) for the base model, S25+ starts at $999 (₹99,999) and S25 Ultra starts at $1,299 (₹1,29,999).

The wait is over! Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series has finally arrived with the latest Galaxy Unpacked Event, and pre-orders are officially live. Samsung is offering various exciting pre-order deals. There are also some extra perks for those who pre-reserved the S25 series. This includes free storage upgrades, trade-in discounts, and Samsung Credit. Here’s what you need to know:

Pricing and Variants

As usual, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is available in three models: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. There is not much difference in the pricing of the S25 series and S24 series compared to the last year. Only this time, S24 comes with a 12 GB RAM option for the base variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Pricing:

The Galaxy S25 offers a balance of features and affordability. In the US, the Galaxy S25 starts at $799.99 for the 128GB model. The 256GB model is priced at $859.99, but is currently available for $809.99 (pre-order), while the 512GB model is available for $1,019.99 (pre-order) originally $1119.99

In India, the base model (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is priced at ₹80,999, with the 512GB storage variant costing ₹92,999. While the price represents a slight increase compared to the S24’s launch price, the S25 now comes with 12GB of RAM as standard, a notable upgrade from the S24’s 8GB RAM.

The S25 model comes in Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold exclusive colors.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Pricing:

Stepping up to the Galaxy S25+ with a larger display and other enhancements for those looking for a more premium experience. In the US, the Galaxy S25+ starts at $999.99 for the 256GB model. The 512GB storage variant is priced at $1,119.99

In India, the S25+ with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at ₹99,999, matching the launch price of the S24+. However, the 512GB storage variant of the S25+ sees a small price increase to ₹1,11,999, compared to the S24+’s ₹1,09,999 price tag.

Just like its younger sibling, S25+ comes in Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold exclusive colors tool

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Pricing:

For those seeking the ultimate Galaxy experience, the S25 Ultra packs the most advanced features and specifications. The S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 for the 256GB model. The 512GB model is priced at $1,419.99 but is currently available for $1,299.99(Pre-order), and the 1TB model is priced at $1,659.99, and currently available for $1,419.99(Pre-order).

In India, the S25 Ultra comes in three configurations, all with 12GB of RAM: 256GB for ₹1,29,999, 512GB for ₹1,41,999, and 1TB for ₹1,65,999. While the 256GB and 512GB models are priced similarly to their S24 Ultra variants in India, the 1TB variant sees a more significant price jump.

The S25 Ultra model will come in Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen online-exclusive colors. Note that the Pinkgold color is the same as offered in the base models.

Here is a table comparing the prices of different models for a quick overview:

Variant 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Galaxy S25 $799.99 $859.99/ ₹80,999 $1,019.99/ ₹92,999 N/A Galaxy S25+ N/A $999.99/ ₹99,999 $1,119.99/ ₹1,11,999 N/A Galaxy S25 Ultra N/A $1,299.99/ ₹1,29,999 $1,419.99/ ₹1,41,999 $1,659.99/ ₹1,65,999

Pre-Order Deals and Discounts

Samsung is providing a range of pre-order offers. These deals vary slightly depending on the model you choose.

Samsung Credit

One of the most appealing offers is Samsung Credit which can be used for purchasing other Samsung products, such as accessories, wearables, or even other devices. For the Galaxy S25, pre-ordering the 256GB model gets you $50 in Samsung Credit. Those opting for the Galaxy S25+ will receive $100 in Samsung Credit with their 256GB purchase. The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers even more credit of $100 for the 256GB model, $80 for the 512GB model, and $60 for the 1TB model.

Trade-In Offers

In addition to Samsung Credit, trade-in offers are also available which allows you to reduce the upfront cost of your new S25 by trading in an eligible older device. The value of the trade-in offer will vary depending on the model and condition of your old phone. Samsung also offers a 5% discount for students on all S25 models.

Pre-Orders

Pre-orders are now available through Samsung’s official website. You can visit to select your preferred model, and storage configuration, and take advantage of the available pre-order deals.

Other than the S25 series, Samsung also offered glimpses into its future mobile innovations like the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. They even hinted at the development of upcoming trifold devices in the future which will be interesting to see how Samsung holds up with its new foldable smartphones.