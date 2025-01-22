Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra Launched: Features and Specifications

It’s that time of year again! After months of leaks and speculation, Samsung has officially launched its Galaxy S25 series at the Unpacked event. The lineup includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung also showcased new AI features and a few other surprises during the event, but for now, let’s dive into the specs and features of these flagship devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are surprisingly similar to last year’s S24 models. They feature the same flat sides, display sizes, and nearly identical designs. Most of the changes are under the hood, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. Here’s what the new S25 duo offers:

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a 6.2-inch 1080p LTPO AMOLED display. The bigger Galaxy S25 Plus has a 6.7-inch 1440p QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel. Both panels have a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

Durability: Samsung has used Armor aluminum 2 frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection at the front and rear. There’s also IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance: The two phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB of RAM. The base model comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the Plus comes in 256GB and 512GB variants. Both devices have 15% larger vapor chamber than outgoing models.

Software: Both phones run One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. Samsung has promised 7 years of updates, just like its predecessors.

Camera: Samsung has equipped both with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The setup remains largely the same as last year’s Galaxy S24. For selfies, there’s a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Battery: The Galaxy S25 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging, while the Plus gets a larger 4,900mAh cell with 45W charging. Both support 15W wireless charging and 4.5V reverse wireless charging. That said, neither uses a silicon battery, nor do they come close to the latest phones like the OnePlus 13 series in terms of raw battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a major design overhaul. As seen in earlier renders, Samsung has moved away from the sharp edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, opting instead for more rounded corners. However, it retains the same flat display profile. Here are its key specifications:

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and includes an anti-reflective coating, just like its predecessor.

Durability: The Galaxy S25 Ultra carries forward the Titanium frame. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 at the front and back, followed by an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

Performance: Just like the other two phones, the S25 Ultra comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB of RAM. It comes in three storage options – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The S25 Ultra’s vapor chamber is 40% larger than that of the S24 Ultra.

Software: The phone runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. It gets a promised 7 years of updates, just like its predecessors.

Camera: Samsung’s new Ultra gets a camera refresh with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom, a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, replacing the 12-megapixel used on the previous model. The 12MP front-facing camera remains unchanged.

Battery: The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs in a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It’s advertised to charge 65% in 30 minutes. There’s also 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Galaxy S25 Series: Colors, Price, and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now available for pre-order and will officially go on sale starting February 7. You can purchase it through Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and select retailers worldwide. Below is a breakdown of the available colors, storage variants, and pricing for each model:

Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S25 comes in four standard colors: Icy Blue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint. Additionally, there are online-exclusive colors: Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold.

12 + 128GB – $799.99

$799.99 12 + 256GB – $859.99

Galaxy S25 Plus

The Galaxy S25 Plus is available in the same standard color options as the Galaxy S25.

12 + 256GB – $999.99

$999.99 12 + 512GB – $1119.99

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers four premium color options: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver. Samsung also provides three exclusive online-only colors: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold.