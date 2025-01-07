Galaxy S25 Launch and Pre-Order Date Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know

After a long wait, Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Mark your calendars for January 22nd, 2025 (exactly what was leaked earlier), when Samsung will unveil the new phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California.

The event will be broadcast online for a global audience, with key timings at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), and 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can watch it on Samsung’s official website, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube channel.

Besides the S25 series, we might also see previews of new wearables, advancements in their SmartThings ecosystem, a next-gen Bixby update, new Galaxy AI features, and perhaps even a glimpse into the future of Samsung’s XR glasses.

Galaxy S25: A Closer Look at the Upgrades

Now that we know when to expect the announcement, let’s take a closer look at the devices themselves. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to include three main models: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Both the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are rumored to be getting some exciting upgrades, including brighter displays with even slimmer bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. Like the Ultra, these models are also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, meaning a significant jump in performance.

But the star of the show is undoubtedly the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Rumors suggest a sleek, flat-frame design with rounded edges, a departure from the more angular design of the S24 Ultra. We’re anticipating a serious performance boost thanks to Snapdragon 8 Elite, and there’s even talk of a 16GB RAM option for power users. The camera system is also rumored to be getting a major update with a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

We may also see the Galaxy S25 Slim, a thinner Galaxy phone competing with the in-works iPhone 17 Air. Samsung’s teaser image for the Unpacked event seemingly shows the corners of four phones, suggesting the fourth model could be the Slim. It’s expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and be around 6.xx mm thick, resulting in a slim flagship with great performance but potentially limited battery life.

Galaxy S25 Series Pre-Order and First Sale Date

Pre-orders are expected to begin on January 24th, 2025, just two days after the big Unpacked event. This pre-order window will likely last for about two weeks, giving you ample time to secure your preferred model and color. Pre-order periods often come with some extra perks, like discounts on accessories, bundled offers, or even exclusive color options.

Following the pre-order period, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are expected to go on sale on February 7th, 2025.

As for the pricing, the base Galaxy S25 is expected to start at $799 for the 12GB + 128GB configuration. The Galaxy S25+ may have a starting price of $999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra could begin at $1299.

We’re currently unsure about the Galaxy S25 Slim variant’s pricing, though it may be lower than the S25 Ultra. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement to learn more. Stay tuned!