Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Supports ‘Seamless Updates’: Here’s What It Means

Samsung’s newly released Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones supports seamless Android updates. The south Korean brand first tested these background updates with Galaxy A55 last year and has finally incorporated it on their flagship lineup.

What are Seamless Update?

Google introduced seamless updates with Android 7.1 Nougat back in 2016. Also known as A/B updates, they are a clever way Android keeps your phone up-to-date without you even noticing.

Your phone has two separate system partitions – A and B. When you update your phone, the update is applied to an inactive partition (e.g., B) while your phone actively keeps using the other partition (e.g., A). Once the update is applied, your phone will reboot and switch to the updated partition.

In the traditional update process, your phone first downloads the OTA file, then installs it in the recovery menu, and finally reboots, which takes quite some time (about 10 minutes). You cannot use your phone for several minutes before the entire installation is completed.

With seamless updates, the update downloads and installs in the background. All the time wasted is the reboot, which hardly takes 1-2 minutes. You can continue using your phone normally until the installation process is complete. If the update fails, your phone simply switches back to the original partition.

This has three main benefits:

Saves time: You don’t have to wait for the lengthy traditional update process.

You don’t have to wait for the lengthy traditional update process. Keeps your phone usable: You can continue using your phone during the update.

You can continue using your phone during the update. Provides a safety net: If an update fails, your phone can easily revert to the previous working version.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Finally Gets Seamless Updates

Mishal Rahman from Android Police reported that the Galaxy S25 series finally get the long-awaited A/B partition update method. He verified this through DevCheck and Termux apps on the new devices.

The only caveat is that this update method requires more storage since your phone has to create two separate partitions. However, this shouldn’t be a problem with the S25 series, considering the base Galaxy S25 comes with 256GB of storage. Notably, Google introduced the virtual A/B system in Android 11. It uses compressed snapshots instead of partition duplication, which reduces storage requirements. This update process has become a standard, phasing out non-A/B updates with Android 15.

And yes, this means that seamless updates will become the standard for all upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices. It’s a good move for Samsung, as it brings them in line with the rest of the Android ecosystem and provides a better user experience for their customers. What’s surprising is that Samsung took more than eight years to adopt this new method of updates, while other manufacturers adopted it long ago.

The Galaxy S25 series flaunts a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM as standard. Samsung promises 7 years of updates for these phones. Out of the box, they run Android 15 with One UI 7.0 on top. By the end of the support period, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra will be running the latest version of Android available at that time.