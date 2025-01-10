Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim’s Geekbench Scores: Cause for Concern or Just an Early Prototype

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is set to debut with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Geekbench benchmarks reveal the Galaxy S25 Slim’s performance scores in the recent listing.

Galaxy S25 Slim’s performance falls short of expectations with scores noticeably lower than anticipated.

Rumors of a fourth device, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim has been gaining traction alongside the standard S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models for some time. Now, a Samsung device bearing the model number SM-S937U has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing key specifications and benchmark scores that strongly suggest the Galaxy S25 Slim will indeed feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Galaxy S25 Slim’s leaked specs point towards a 6.6-inch QHD+ flat display, triple rear camera system, 200MP main sensor, and dual 50MP sensors for ultrawide and 3.5x optical zoom telephoto. A battery capacity between 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh is anticipated, along with Android 15 and One UI 7.

Geekbench Reveals Galaxy S25 Performance

Geekbench has provided a first look at the Galaxy S25 Slim’s potential performance. The listing confirms the presence of the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and running Android 15 with One UI 7. This information aligns with previous rumors and solidifies the expectation of flagship-level processing power.

However, the benchmark scores themselves have raised some questions. S25 Slim achieves a single-core score of approximately 3,005 and a multi-core score of around 6,945. While the single-core performance is within a reasonable range for this chipset, the multi-core score is notably lower than what is typically expected from the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It often reaches scores in the high 9,000s.

There can be two reasons why the Galaxy S25 Slim scored low:

This could be because the tested device is an early engineering sample or prototype. These pre-release units often have unfinished software and experimental hardware configurations. They are not optimized for peak performance. Therefore, benchmark scores from prototypes should be taken with a grain of salt and are not necessarily indicative of the final retail product’s performance.

Given the S25 Slim’s focus on extreme thinness, packing powerful components into such a slim chassis could make it challenging to dissipate heat effectively. If the device gets too hot during demanding tasks, it might automatically reduce its performance to prevent damage resulting in lower benchmark scores.

Note that it could be possible that Samsung may resolve this issue with some new battery tech. For example, the OnePlus 13 was recently launched with Silicon NanoStack battery tech. That allows the phone to be much slimmer while still packing a bigger battery and reducing heat generated.

When Will Galaxy S25 Slim Arrive?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for January 22nd. While initial rumors suggested a potential launch a few months after the other S25 models, the recent Geekbench appearance close to the Unpacked event has led some to believe that the S25 Slim might be unveiled alongside its siblings.

However, the lower-than-expected Geekbench scores suggest there is some work to be done. Some analysts suggest these scores indicate an early prototype, making a simultaneous January launch less likely. This would point towards a later release, possibly in the spring or summer of 2025, allowing Samsung more time for optimization.

As Samsung prepares to launch the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Slim, Apple is rumored to be developing a similarly designed iPhone 17 Air model. The phone giants and archrivals are poised to create a new category of sleek, high-end premium smartphones. The S25 Slim, with its focus on a sub-7mm profile, is expected to carve a niche for itself within Samsung’s lineup, potentially positioning itself between the standard S25/S25+ and S25 Ultra in terms of size and features. Similarly, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be positioned between the base and Pro models.

It’s important to emphasize that these are preliminary findings based on a single benchmark listing of a likely prototype. The final retail version of the Galaxy S25 Slim could come with improved performance.