Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Ditches Boxy Design, Leak Reveals

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been surrounded by leaks and rumors on the web for a while now. Earlier leaks suggested the flagship phone would adopt rounded edges, unlike the S24 Ultra’s sharp corners. A new leak now confirms the S25 Ultra design, indicating a departure from the S24 Ultra’s edgy aesthetic and the traditional boxy form of previous Galaxy Ultra models.

We now have live images of the S25 Ultra dummy units, which confirm slightly rounded corners instead of the boxy design seen earlier this year. However, it retains a similar camera arrangement to the S24 Ultra, making it instantly recognizable as a Samsung Galaxy device, thanks to its signature camera module.

But don’t worry—the corners aren’t as rounded as those on other Samsung phones, like the S24 Plus. They are only slightly rounded, striking a balance between edgy and smooth.

Reports suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature an upgraded titanium frame, moving from Grade 2 to Grade 5. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The device will also ship with Android 15-based One UI 7, which is expected to bring a redesigned control center, new icons, smoother animations, a vertical app drawer, and other visual and performance improvements.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, including the S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and a new device, the S25 Slim. The S25 Ultra is rumored to boast a vibrant color palette, with options including black, blue, gray, silver, blue/black, pink/silver, and Jade Green.