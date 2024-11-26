Leaked Hands-On Video Reveals the REAL Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been the most talked-about of the Galaxy S25 trio, leaking numerous times already, including renders and dummy units. Today, a new Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on video surfaced on Reddit, showcasing the actual phone.

The video was initially titled “S24 Ultra Indefinitely,” but it’s actually the Galaxy S25 Ultra, confirmed by leakers IceUniverse and @chunvn8888.

Have a look at the video below:

The clip shows the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a flat display and a completely flat back, just like the S24 Ultra. However, the corners are now rounded, confirming a design shift from its predecessor’s boxy profile. This should complement the upcoming One UI 7, which is expected to bring more rounded and simplified interface elements.

Samsung’s signature camera setup remains on the back. In fact, the camera rings strongly resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera module. The phone also has rounded edges on the middle frame for a more comfortable grip in everyday use.

The video doesn’t show much of the phone, unfortunately. We’d hoped to get a full view of the S25 Ultra, but this does show you the front half, the buttons, and the rear cameras, so yes, it does still show plenty. However, I believe the one shown in the video could be one of the S25 Ultra’s prototype units and not the actual phone, which may have some changes when it launches in the market.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The leaked video isn’t the only source of information about the S25 Ultra. Rumors are swirling about its impressive specs, including a 6.9-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 200-megapixel primary camera.

The color options are said to include classic Titanium Black, Gray, and Silver, along with exclusive Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Pink/Silver available directly from Samsung.

This early glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Ultra definitely raises more questions than answers. What are your thoughts on the rounded design– are you excited or worried about this departure from the typical ‘Ultra’ profile? Stay tuned for more leaks and updates as we get closer to the official launch in January 2025.