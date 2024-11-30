Samsung Galaxy S25 Will Arrive in 5 Color Options

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January 2025, and the leaks continue to pour in. While we already know quite a bit about the phones, it’s time for another exciting reveal: the color options for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. A tipster has shared photos of SIM trays, indicating that both models will come in five color options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ Leaked Colors

A tipster, Roland Quandt, has shared images on Bluesky, a microblogging platform similar to Twitter, showing what appear to be original SIM card tray replacement parts for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. The SIM tray renders suggest both phones will come in the following color options:

Black

Green

Purple

Blue

White/ Silver

The current Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are offered in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. Samsung also sells exclusive colors online through their store, including Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange.

In an earlier leak, Display analyst Ross Young tipped the colors for the entire Galaxy S25 series. He suggested that the Galaxy S25 will be offered in Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green finishes.

The Galaxy S25 Plus was said to be available in those same finishes, with the addition of Midnight Black. Additionally, Samsung may sell the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus in three online exclusive colors: Blue–Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold. However, the above leak contradicts Young’s predictions, suggesting pastel shade options instead of the above-mentioned sparkling colors.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, was earlier tipped to come in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver options, with exclusive online options including Titanium Blue–Black, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Pink–Silver.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S25 trio in January 2025. However, rumors suggest the company may also unveil a surprise fourth model—the Galaxy S25 Slim—either at the same event or later in the year.