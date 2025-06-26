Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Ditch S Pen For One Surprising New Feature

Samsung could remove the built-in S Pen from the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

With the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 set to launch next month, Samsung has set its sights on the next launch. The company is working on its next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Ultra series is popular for its all-rounder specs and built-in S-Pen. However, this is soon set to change as the upcoming S26 Ultra will miss out on S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Won’t Have Built In S Pen Anymore

A new leak, courtesy of tipster PandaFlash X, has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will use a different S Pen tech. Currently, the S Pen in the Ultra series uses a digitizer, as Samsung has been doing so for years.

Sadly, this means that the S-Pen will no longer be a built-in component. You will need to buy it separately because Samsung wants to make thinner phones. Yes, the trend is not stopping at S25 Edge.

"Currently, Samsung Now has New S-Pen Tech, and Samsung is Ready to use it in the Ultra" https://t.co/I0JLRA5oBL — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) June 25, 2025

It will be an active-powered pen that needs to be carried separately. Samsung is planning to use the S Pen tech that will debut with the Z Fold 7

And just like these foldables, you will need to carry the S Pen separately if you wish to annotate on the go. We could see the new S Pen debut with the Z Fold 7 next month.

S26 Ultra Could Finally Support Qi-2 Charging

The good thing is that it will make more room for other modules in the phone, such as Qi-2 wireless charging. This means you could finally charge your S26 Ultra magnetically without needing a dedicated case.

Benefits : Samsung can now add a Magnetic Ring for Qi2 Charging & Accessories.

They can easily make devices bit more Thinner. — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) June 25, 2025

Currently, you need to buy a third-party case with magnets for Qi-2 charging on the S25 Ultra. But with the S26 Ultra, you could charge your phone magnetically just like MagSafe on iPhone.

Given that magnets can interfere with the S-Pen, there is a high possibility that Samsung might remove the built-in S Pen. Samsung’s Ultra series is no stranger to downgrades. Remember when the S25 Ultra removed the Bluetooth from the S-Pen?

So if you have been craving to get the best S-Pen experience out there, it’s best to grab the S24 Ultra or S25 Ultra till the stocks last. There’s no guarantee that the S26 Ultra will retain the built-in styluses, although there is a slight chance that Samsung could add it by making the stylus thicker.

Given that the S26 Ultra is months away, it’s too early to make any conclusions. The upcoming flagship will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy and will have an improved camera setup.