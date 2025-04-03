Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ Launched: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ as mid-range tablets.

They feature Exynos 1580, AI tools, LCD 90Hz displays, up to 12GB RAM, and One UI 7.

Prices start at ₹42,999 ($499.99), and the S Pen is sold separately.

Samsung has unveiled two new Android tablets: Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+. The last FE series tablet launch was in 2023 with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and before that, in 2021. This release follows Samsung’s usual pattern of skipping a year for this lineup.

Both tablets feature similar designs, are powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, and are available in Wi-Fi and 5G variants. They also include the latest Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Solve Math, Handwriting Help, and Best Face.

Galaxy Tab S10FE and S10FE+: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a 10.9-inch display, while the pricier Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has a larger 13.1-inch screen. Both use LCD panels instead of AMOLED but support a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

Powering the tablets is the Exynos 1580 processor, available in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The chip is built on a 4nm process with eight cores and a max clock speed of 2.9GHz. Storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

For cameras, both models come with a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. They run Android 15 with One UI 7 out of the box.

Battery-wise, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE packs an 8,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ houses a larger 10,090mAh battery, both supporting 45W wired fast charging. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Samsung Knox. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C.

Both tablets support the S Pen, but it—like the fast charger—is sold separately. The Tab S10 FE weighs 497g (Wi-Fi) and 500g (5G), while the Tab S10 FE+ weighs 664g (Wi-Fi) and 668g (5G). Both models are 0.6 cm thick.

AI Features and Accessories

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series includes Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Auto Select, Best Face, and Auto Trim. It also supports Solve Math and Handwriting Help, allowing users to write and solve complex mathematical equations with the S Pen. Galaxy AI can clean up handwriting and solve calculus problems.

Samsung also offers a Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately), which features a dedicated Galaxy AI button for quick access to the AI assistant.

Galaxy Tab S10FE Series: Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series pricing varies based on the model (S10 FE or S10 FE+) and connectivity option (Wi-Fi only or 5G + Wi-Fi). Both tablets are available in Silver, Gray, and Blue color options.

Below is the detailed pricing for different regions. These prices are for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

India Pricing

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Wi-Fi): ₹42,999

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (5G): ₹51,999

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (Wi-Fi): ₹55,999

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (5G): ₹64,999

Bundle offers and discounts on keyboard cover

US Pricing

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Wi-Fi): $499.99

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (5G): $599.99

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (Wi-Fi): $649.99

Buyers before May 11, 2025, can get up to 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

EU Pricing

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Wi-Fi): €579

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (5G): €679

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (Wi-Fi): €749

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (5G): €849

UK Pricing

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Wi-Fi): £499

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (Wi-Fi): £649

Who Should Buy the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series?

The Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ are great mid-range options for students, casual users, and S Pen fans who want a feature-packed tablet without the premium price tag. While they don’t have AMOLED displays, they offer solid performance, useful AI tools, and Samsung’s productivity features at a more affordable price than flagship Tab S10.

If you need a tablet for note-taking, streaming, or everyday tasks, the S10 FE series is a solid pick. Just keep in mind that the S Pen is sold separately.