Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Classic Leaked: New Design, and All You Need to Know

Promo images leaked of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic.

New squircle design for both models, with a rotating bezel on the Classic variant.

Expected to run on Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Watches are among the best Android smartwatches out there. They provide solid performance, accurate tracking, and a polished interface. If there’s one watch that stands close to the Apple Watch in terms of overall functionality, it’s Samsung’s. Now, the wait is almost over as Samsung is all set to reveal the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Thanks to some freshly leaked promo images, we’ve already got our first look at the Watch 8 and the much-awaited Watch 8 Classic.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The leaks by Roland Quandt have already given us a clear idea of what to expect. The design is new and somewhat similar to that of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Here’s everything we know so far.

Leaked Promo Images Of Galaxy Watch 8 Series

The leaked promo images of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic have surfaced, revealing some key design changes:

The most noticeable is the new squircle-shaped case, which is a blend of square and circular edges. The idea might be to bring them in line with the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s design introduced last year. However, the display itself remains circular, keeping the familiar watch face layout intact.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is also making a comeback with its signature rotating bezel. It’s a fan-favorite feature that adds both functionality and a touch of elegance. The bezel appears slightly raised with visible grooves, likely for better grip and control while navigating. On the right side, the Classic variant houses three buttons, one more than the regular Watch 8, which has a standard two-button setup.

These changes hint at a more premium and polished look for both models.

Expected Features of Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Along with the design refresh, Samsung is expected to bring these upgrades and refinements to the Galaxy Watch 8 series:

Processor : Both Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are expected to run on the Exynos W1000 chipset . The same one used in the Watch 7 lineup, which means similar performance with minor efficiency tweaks.

: Both Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are expected to run on the . The same one used in the Watch 7 lineup, which means similar performance with minor efficiency tweaks. Software : The watches will ship with Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch . Samsung is also likely to promise four major software updates for long-term use.

: The watches will ship with . Samsung is also likely to promise for long-term use. Size & Display : Galaxy Watch 8 : 40mm & 44mm sizes Galaxy Watch 8 Classic : 46mm size Displays: 1.34-inch and 1.47-inch AMOLEDs with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and 327 PPI pixel density .

: Build Quality : Watch 8 : Aluminum case Watch 8 Classic : Stainless steel case Both models will feature sapphire glass protection .

: Battery Life : Watch 8 (40mm): 325mAh Watch 8 (44mm): 435mAh Watch 8 Classic (46mm): 445mAh All models support magnetic wireless charging

: Connectivity : Both watches will be available in Bluetooth-only and Bluetooth + LTE variants.

: Both watches will be available in and variants. Health & Fitness Sensors :

All models will pack the same comprehensive set of health sensors: Accelerometer Altimeter Gyroscope Light Sensor Geomagnetic Sensor PPG Sensor (for heart rate) ECG Sensor BIA Sensor (for body composition analysis)

: All models will pack the same comprehensive set of health sensors:

That’s all we know so far about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. We’ll know the full details at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week, so stay tuned for more updates.