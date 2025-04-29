Home » News » Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Could Revive Iconic Rotating Bezel

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Could Revive Iconic Rotating Bezel

by Abeer Chawake
  • Samsung is said to be reviving the rotating bezel with the Watch 8 Classic.
  • It will debut with the model number SM-L505U.
  • The Galaxy Watch 8 series, apart from the Ultra 2, will launch at the Galaxy Unpacked in July.

Remember those Classic Galaxy watches with rotating bezels? Well, they are making a comeback. A new rumor has revealed that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, a return of the Classic series after two generations. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Set To Launch Soon

According to a leak by XpertPick, Samsung is set to introduce the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic this year. Spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, the launch of the upcoming watch is imminent.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has the model number SML505U, and there is another variant of it: SM-L505. On the other hand, the Watch 8 will have the model numbers SM-L320, SM-L325U, SM-L330, and SM0L335U.

The SML32 and L33 are said to be the Wi-Fi or LTE variants of the Watch 8 or region-specific variants. Most products listed on the Bluetooth SIG are launched within a month, and it’s no surprise that Samsung’s next Unpacked event will take place in July.

The last Classic smartwatch from the South Korean giant was the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It skipped the Classic edition in favor of the Ultra with the Watch 7 series.

Apart from the rotating bezel, there is a difference between the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. The bezel can help you navigate the UI quickly while giving you tactile feedback.

Based on rumors, the Galaxy Watch 8 series will include the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. Although there is no news about the Ultra 2 but there’s a chance that Samsung could unveil it later since it’s a separate series.

The Ultra 2 is likely to have the same design as its predecessor, with more storage space and processing power. Furthermore, it could have a new user interface similar to One UI 7 for smartphones.

Interestingly, Samsung’s lineup of smartwatches has been inconsistent with the Watch 5 series ditching the Classic for the Pro, only for Samsung to replace it again with the Classic model. However, the Watch 7 series dropped the Pro and the Classic for the Ultra. We will only have to wait and see what plans the company has in store this year.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

