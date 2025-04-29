Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Could Revive Iconic Rotating Bezel

Samsung is said to be reviving the rotating bezel with the Watch 8 Classic.

It will debut with the model number SM-L505U.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series, apart from the Ultra 2, will launch at the Galaxy Unpacked in July.

Remember those Classic Galaxy watches with rotating bezels? Well, they are making a comeback. A new rumor has revealed that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, a return of the Classic series after two generations. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic To Launch This Year

According to a leak by XpertPick, Samsung is set to introduce the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic this year. Spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, the launch of the upcoming watch is imminent.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has the model number SML505U, and there is another variant of it: SM-L505. On the other hand, the Watch 8 will have the model numbers SM-L320, SM-L325U, SM-L330, and SM0L335U.

The SML32 and L33 are said to be the Wi-Fi or LTE variants of the Watch 8 or region-specific variants. Most products listed on the Bluetooth SIG are launched within a month, and it’s no surprise that Samsung’s next Unpacked event will take place in July.

The last Classic smartwatch from the South Korean giant was the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It skipped the Classic edition in favor of the Ultra with the Watch 7 series.

Apart from the rotating bezel, there is a difference between the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. The bezel can help you navigate the UI quickly while giving you tactile feedback.

Based on rumors, the Galaxy Watch 8 series will include the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. Although there is no news about the Ultra 2 but there’s a chance that Samsung could unveil it later since it’s a separate series.

The Ultra 2 is likely to have the same design as its predecessor, with more storage space and processing power. Furthermore, it could have a new user interface similar to One UI 7 for smartphones.

Interestingly, Samsung’s lineup of smartwatches has been inconsistent with the Watch 5 series ditching the Classic for the Pro, only for Samsung to replace it again with the Classic model. However, the Watch 7 series dropped the Pro and the Classic for the Ultra. We will only have to wait and see what plans the company has in store this year.