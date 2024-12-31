Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: The Rotating Bezel is Back

Samsung may bring back its Classic smartwatch series with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a rotating bezel.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may continue Samsung’s tradition of offering tactile, user-friendly rotating design with some new features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could launch in July or August 2025.

Samsung seems to be gearing up to reintroduce the Classic model in its Galaxy Watch lineup. Fans would remember the iconic classic models in the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Later, the Classic model was replaced in the Galaxy Watch 5 series with the Galaxy Watch Pro.

Now, after skipping the rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra models, a recent listing in the GSMA database hints at the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic first spotted by Smartprix. This new model might offer the much-loved rotating bezel and could be unveiled alongside other Samsung devices later next year.

What We Know So Far

A new Samsung smartwatch, identified by the model number SM-L505U, has been spotted in the GSMA database. It looks like the device is likely Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It appears to be a version with cellular connectivity designed for the US market. While details are scarce, the inclusion of the “Classic” name hints at the return of the rotating bezel.

The rotating bezel has been a signature design element in past “Classic” models, making navigation smoother and more tactile. It’s also likely that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will come with enhanced health tracking features, a familiar design, and possibly improved battery life.

We expect the Classic smartwatch to bring back the iconic old design but packed with new features. Some of them should be advanced health metrics, sleeker design, better battery life, new improved UI, and sleeker design.

When Will Samsung Launch Galaxy Watch 8 Classic?

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to launch in mid-2025. Based on Samsung’s usual release schedule, the new model could be announced alongside smartphones like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, likely in July or August. You can look forward to a summer release, keeping in mind that the exact launch date is still speculative at this point. This timeline aligns with Samsung’s tradition of unveiling new smartwatches during the second half of the year.

In conclusion, the potential return of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is exciting for fans, especially those who love the rotating bezel. Stay tuned for official updates as the launch date approaches and let us know your views about this rotating bezel on our X.