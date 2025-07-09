Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Vs Ultra: Which One To Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is finally back, bringing the fan-favorite rotating bezel once again. It was last seen on the Watch 6 Classic. With its traditional design and a new functional button, the Watch 8 Classic feels both familiar and fresh. On the other hand, the all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra has also launched with some new changes. If you’re confused between the two and wondering which one to go for, don’t worry. In this comparison, we break down everything you need to know about the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch Ultra, so you can decide which one suits you better.

Design & Build Quality

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the iconic rotating bezel, something many users loved and missed. It gives a premium and traditional watch vibe while also offering great tactile feedback. The stainless steel build feels solid and classy, making it a good fit for formal or everyday casual wear. The new third button in the middle adds a bit more functionality, though it might take some getting used to.

On the other hand, the Watch Ultra is a completely different beast. It’s designed for extreme usage, with a rugged titanium build that screams durability. The squared-off edges, larger size, and bulkier frame give it a sportier look, meant for outdoor activities, athletes, or someone who wants the “ultra” version of everything. The watch also comes with an “Extreme Sport Band” to match its rugged identity.

But here’s the thing: the Watch Ultra might feel a bit big and heavy for people with smaller wrists or those who prefer a lighter watch for daily use. Meanwhile, the Classic offers that perfect middle ground, premium yet not too bulky.

So if you want a more traditional look with premium design, the Watch 8 Classic makes sense. But if you’re into outdoor workouts, adventure sports, or just want something ultra-rugged, the Watch Ultra is the one to go for.

Display and Interface

Both the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Watch Ultra come with bright and sharp AMOLED displays that can now reach up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. There’ll be no issues checking notifications or tracking your run on a sunny day.

The Watch 8 Classic has a slightly smaller screen at 1.34 inches, but it looks crisp and elegant because of the round design and slimmer bezels. That rotating bezel still makes navigation super smooth and intuitive. Scrolling through menus or adjusting settings just feels better with that clicky rotation.

The Watch Ultra offers a 1.5-inch display, and while it’s still round, the overall case is squircle-shaped, giving it a bolder appearance. The screen is protected with sapphire glass (same on both models), but the Ultra’s raised frame gives it extra protection during accidental bumps or drops.

The UI on both is identical, but the Ultra might feel faster and more responsive simply because of its size and ruggedness. But if you prefer a more classic, refined feel in a smaller form factor, the Watch 8 Classic wins in comfort and daily usability.

So, for a sleeker display and a smoother navigation experience, the Classic has the edge. But if you want maximum visibility, more screen space, and a tougher build, then go Ultra.

Health & Fitness Tracking

Both the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Watch Ultra are packed with Samsung’s latest health sensors.

Heart rate monitoring

SpO2 (Blood oxygen)

Sleep tracking with sleep apnea detection

Body Composition (BIA)

ECG

Skin temperature tracking

Stress & cycle tracking

The Watch Ultra slightly edges ahead when it comes to outdoor fitness and extreme activity tracking. It’s built for durability with MIL-STD-810H certification, a titanium frame, and water resistance up to 10ATM (vs. 5ATM on the Classic). Plus, it has better GPS accuracy with dual-frequency GPS, which is helpful for hikers, trail runners, or anyone who wants pinpoint tracking without phone support.

The Classic (still capable) is more for regular users who want a balance of fitness and elegance. It’s perfect for gym-goers, casual runners, or those who want a smarter lifestyle watch rather than a rugged workout beast.

So, if your fitness routine is serious and outdoorsy, go for Ultra. But if you want reliable tracking with a premium design, the Classic won’t disappoint.

Battery Life & Charging

Battery life is a major factor when choosing a smartwatch, and here, the Galaxy Watch Ultra definitely has the upper hand.

Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a massive 590mAh battery , and Samsung claims it can go up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode and 48 hours with workout tracking . Even with heavy use, you can easily get 2 full days of juice.

comes with a massive , and Samsung claims it can go up to and . Even with heavy use, you can easily get of juice. Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, on the other hand, has a 445mAh battery. It’s enough for about 30 to 40 hours with regular use. It is slightly better than previous models, but nowhere close to what Ultra offers. If you’re a light user, you might squeeze out two days, but expect to charge it daily if you’re using features like Always-on Display or GPS.

Both watches support fast wireless charging, so topping up is quick and easy. But if you don’t like charging your watch too often, the Ultra is clearly the better pick here.

Pricing

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic starts at $549 , which is a slight bump over the previous generation, but still reasonable given the new design and added button.

starts at , which is a slight bump over the previous generation, but still reasonable given the new design and added button. Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at $1299, which puts it in the premium category. That’s almost $750 more than the Classic.

If you prefer a stylish, functional smartwatch for everyday use, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the better pick with its rotating bezel and classic look. But if you’re into extreme workouts, outdoor tracking, and want all the pro features, then the Watch Ultra is worth the extra bucks. It all comes down to what you need from your watch.