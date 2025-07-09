Home » News » Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Brings Back the ‘Classic’ Look

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Brings Back the 'Classic' Look

Samsung has officially launched the much-awaited Galaxy Watch 8 series, and yes, there’s a fresh new design this time. While it brings some exciting changes compared to the previous generation, not everything is brand new. Some specs remain the same, and the pricing has also gone up slightly. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra, along with key spec comparisons from last year’s models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Unveiled: Specs and Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Slimmer, Smarter & Sharper

Samsung has finally taken the wraps off its Galaxy Watch 8, and the first thing to note is the thinnest Galaxy Watch yet. It’s 11% thinner than last year’s Watch 7. Here’s what you get with the new Galaxy Watch 8:

  • AI-powered health tracking, like sleep suggestions, antioxidant analysis, and even vascular load monitoring.
  • Circular display in a squircle frame (same as Watch Ultra styling).
  • 3,000 nits peak brightness – easy to read even in harsh sunlight.
  • 3nm chip – smooth performance and multitasking, but the same as the previous generation.
  • Better wearability
  • Durable build with sapphire glass and aluminum case.
  • Up to 435mAh battery, depending on the size variant.
  • Colors: Graphite and Silver, with a silicone sport strap.

In terms of software, it runs on Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch out of the box — so you’re getting the latest right from the start.

Galaxy Watch 8 vs Galaxy Watch 7 Specs Comparison Table

FeatureGalaxy Watch 8Galaxy Watch 7
Thickness11% thinnerThicker
Processor3nm Exynos W10005nm Exynos W930
Brightness3,000 nits~2,000 nits
Battery (44mm)435mAh425mAh
New Health FeaturesAI Sleep & Antioxidant IndexBasic Sleep Tracking
DisplayCircular with cushion frameCircular with round body

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 8 looks like a meaningful upgrade in terms of comfort, processing power, and brightness. While the design changes may seem minor, it’s the AI-focused features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Same Legacy, New Shine

Samsung is bringing back the fan-favorite rotating bezel for smooth navigation, not just looks. The design still gives a premium touch with stainless steel build, sapphire crystal protection, and now comes in timeless Black and White finishes.

Samsung has also added a new “Quick Button,” blending the classic timepiece design with a modern function that can launch apps or toggle key features instantly.

  • Display: 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, Sapphire Crystal
  • Sizes: Only available in 46mm
  • Build: Stainless Steel body, rotating bezel
  • Processor: Same 3nm chipset from last year
  • RAM/Storage: 2GB RAM with a big bump to 64GB internal storage
  • Battery: 445mAh with wireless charging support
  • OS: One UI 8 Watch (Wear OS 6)
  • Colors: Black and White

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Specs Comparison Table

FeatureGalaxy Watch6SGalaxy Watch6 ClassicGalaxy Watch8 Classic
Storage16GB16GB64GB
Battery300mAh | 410mAh300mAh | 425mAh440mAh
ChargingFast Wireless ChargingFast Wireless ChargingFaster Wireless Charging
Memory (RAM)1.5GB2GB2GB
Display1.2″ / 1.4″1.3″ / 1.5″1.3″
DurabilitySapphire Crystal Glass, Armor AluminumSapphire Crystal Glass, Stainless SteelSapphire Crystal Glass, Stainless Steel
Health Monitoring
Fall DetectionFall DetectionFall DetectionFall Detection
Energy ScoreEnergy ScoreEnergy Score
Sleep MonitoringSleep MonitoringSleep MonitoringSleep Monitoring
High Stress Alert
Running Coach
Personalized Heart Rate ZonePersonalized Heart Rate ZonePersonalized Heart Rate Zone
Personalized Functional ThresholdPersonalized Functional ThresholdPersonalized Functional Threshold
AGEs Index
Vascular Load
Blood Pressure & ECGBlood Pressure & ECGBlood Pressure & ECG
Heart MonitoringHeart MonitoringHeart MonitoringHeart Monitoring
Antioxidant
Body CompositionBody CompositionBody CompositionBody Composition
Cycle TrackingCycle TrackingCycle TrackingCycle Tracking
GPS TrackingGPS Tracking – Single BandGPS Tracking – Single BandGPS Tracking – Dual Band

Overall, it’s a comeback of the classic series of the Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Watch Ultra – Same Old, Same Old

Galaxy Watch Ultra is built with aerospace-grade titanium and tested to military standards. It’s ready for everything from mountain trails to deep-sea dives.

  • 10ATM Water Resistance + EN13319 Certification: Dive up to 100 meters.
  • MIL-STD-810H & IP68 Rated: Built for harsh environments.
  • Extreme Temperature Resistance: Operates reliably from -20°C to 55°C.
  • Dual-Frequency GPS (L1 + L5): More accurate tracking even in urban canyons and remote areas.
  • Track Back & Route Workout: Navigate new paths and safely return to your starting point.
  • Up to 100 Hours in Power Saving Mode
  • Up to 48 Hours in Exercise Power Saving Mode
  • Multi-Sport Tile (Triathlon Mode): Seamlessly transition between running, cycling, and swimming.
  • Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for Cycling: Accurate power metrics to train smarter.
  • Quick Button: Instantly start workouts or activate safety features.
  • Emergency Siren: Built-in loud alert for critical situations.
  • Orange Accents: Sporty style meets high visibility.
  • Larger 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Display: Enhanced readability in all conditions.

Comparison With Other Galaxy Watches

Here’s the information from the image presented in a table format:

FeatureGalaxy Watch6Galaxy Watch7Galaxy Watch Ultra
Sizes40mm | 44mm40mm | 44mm47mm
Battery300mAh / 425mAh300mAh / 425mAh590mAh
ChargingFast Wireless ChargingFaster Wireless ChargingFaster Wireless Charging
Memory (RAM)2GB2GB2GB
Display1.3″ | 1.5″1.3″ | 1.5″1.5″
DurabilitySapphire Crystal Glass, Armour AluminiumSapphire Crystal Glass, Armour AluminiumSapphire Crystal Glass, Titanium
Health Monitoring
Fall DetectionYesYesYes
Energy ScoreYesYesYes
Sleep MonitoringYesYesYes
High Stress AlertYes
Running CoachYes
Personalised Heart Rate ZoneYesYesYes
Personalised Functional Threshold PowerYesYesYes
AGEs IndexYesYes
Vascular LoadYes
Blood Pressure & ECGYesYesYes
Heart MonitoringYesYesYes
AntioxidantYes
Body CompositionYesYesYes
Cycle TrackingYesYesYes
GPS TrackingSingle BandDual BandDual Band

Pricing

The pricing of all three watches are as below:

  • Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): $1299
  • Galaxy Watch 8: Starts at $649 for Bluetooth 40mm
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Bluetooth+Wifi is $499 and LTE version $549.

