Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Brings Back the ‘Classic’ Look

Samsung has officially launched the much-awaited Galaxy Watch 8 series, and yes, there’s a fresh new design this time. While it brings some exciting changes compared to the previous generation, not everything is brand new. Some specs remain the same, and the pricing has also gone up slightly. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra, along with key spec comparisons from last year’s models.
Table of Contents
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Slimmer, Smarter & Sharper
Samsung has finally taken the wraps off its Galaxy Watch 8, and the first thing to note is the thinnest Galaxy Watch yet. It’s 11% thinner than last year’s Watch 7. Here’s what you get with the new Galaxy Watch 8:
- AI-powered health tracking, like sleep suggestions, antioxidant analysis, and even vascular load monitoring.
- Circular display in a squircle frame (same as Watch Ultra styling).
- 3,000 nits peak brightness – easy to read even in harsh sunlight.
- 3nm chip – smooth performance and multitasking, but the same as the previous generation.
- Better wearability
- Durable build with sapphire glass and aluminum case.
- Up to 435mAh battery, depending on the size variant.
- Colors: Graphite and Silver, with a silicone sport strap.
In terms of software, it runs on Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch out of the box — so you’re getting the latest right from the start.
Galaxy Watch 8 vs Galaxy Watch 7 Specs Comparison Table
|Feature
|Galaxy Watch 8
|Galaxy Watch 7
|Thickness
|11% thinner
|Thicker
|Processor
|3nm Exynos W1000
|5nm Exynos W930
|Brightness
|3,000 nits
|~2,000 nits
|Battery (44mm)
|435mAh
|425mAh
|New Health Features
|AI Sleep & Antioxidant Index
|Basic Sleep Tracking
|Display
|Circular with cushion frame
|Circular with round body
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 8 looks like a meaningful upgrade in terms of comfort, processing power, and brightness. While the design changes may seem minor, it’s the AI-focused features.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Same Legacy, New Shine
Samsung is bringing back the fan-favorite rotating bezel for smooth navigation, not just looks. The design still gives a premium touch with stainless steel build, sapphire crystal protection, and now comes in timeless Black and White finishes.
Samsung has also added a new “Quick Button,” blending the classic timepiece design with a modern function that can launch apps or toggle key features instantly.
- Display: 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, Sapphire Crystal
- Sizes: Only available in 46mm
- Build: Stainless Steel body, rotating bezel
- Processor: Same 3nm chipset from last year
- RAM/Storage: 2GB RAM with a big bump to 64GB internal storage
- Battery: 445mAh with wireless charging support
- OS: One UI 8 Watch (Wear OS 6)
- Colors: Black and White
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Specs Comparison Table
|Feature
|Galaxy Watch6S
|Galaxy Watch6 Classic
|Galaxy Watch8 Classic
|Storage
|16GB
|16GB
|64GB
|Battery
|300mAh | 410mAh
|300mAh | 425mAh
|440mAh
|Charging
|Fast Wireless Charging
|Fast Wireless Charging
|Faster Wireless Charging
|Memory (RAM)
|1.5GB
|2GB
|2GB
|Display
|1.2″ / 1.4″
|1.3″ / 1.5″
|1.3″
|Durability
|Sapphire Crystal Glass, Armor Aluminum
|Sapphire Crystal Glass, Stainless Steel
|Sapphire Crystal Glass, Stainless Steel
|Health Monitoring
|Fall Detection
|Fall Detection
|Fall Detection
|Fall Detection
|Energy Score
|Energy Score
|Energy Score
|Sleep Monitoring
|Sleep Monitoring
|Sleep Monitoring
|Sleep Monitoring
|–
|–
|High Stress Alert
|–
|–
|Running Coach
|Personalized Heart Rate Zone
|Personalized Heart Rate Zone
|Personalized Heart Rate Zone
|Personalized Functional Threshold
|Personalized Functional Threshold
|Personalized Functional Threshold
|–
|–
|AGEs Index
|–
|–
|Vascular Load
|Blood Pressure & ECG
|Blood Pressure & ECG
|Blood Pressure & ECG
|Heart Monitoring
|Heart Monitoring
|Heart Monitoring
|Heart Monitoring
|–
|–
|Antioxidant
|Body Composition
|Body Composition
|Body Composition
|Body Composition
|Cycle Tracking
|Cycle Tracking
|Cycle Tracking
|Cycle Tracking
|GPS Tracking
|GPS Tracking – Single Band
|GPS Tracking – Single Band
|GPS Tracking – Dual Band
Overall, it’s a comeback of the classic series of the Galaxy Watch.
Galaxy Watch Ultra – Same Old, Same Old
Galaxy Watch Ultra is built with aerospace-grade titanium and tested to military standards. It’s ready for everything from mountain trails to deep-sea dives.
- 10ATM Water Resistance + EN13319 Certification: Dive up to 100 meters.
- MIL-STD-810H & IP68 Rated: Built for harsh environments.
- Extreme Temperature Resistance: Operates reliably from -20°C to 55°C.
- Dual-Frequency GPS (L1 + L5): More accurate tracking even in urban canyons and remote areas.
- Track Back & Route Workout: Navigate new paths and safely return to your starting point.
- Up to 100 Hours in Power Saving Mode
- Up to 48 Hours in Exercise Power Saving Mode
- Multi-Sport Tile (Triathlon Mode): Seamlessly transition between running, cycling, and swimming.
- Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for Cycling: Accurate power metrics to train smarter.
- Quick Button: Instantly start workouts or activate safety features.
- Emergency Siren: Built-in loud alert for critical situations.
- Orange Accents: Sporty style meets high visibility.
- Larger 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Display: Enhanced readability in all conditions.
Comparison With Other Galaxy Watches
Here’s the information from the image presented in a table format:
|Feature
|Galaxy Watch6
|Galaxy Watch7
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
|Sizes
|40mm | 44mm
|40mm | 44mm
|47mm
|Battery
|300mAh / 425mAh
|300mAh / 425mAh
|590mAh
|Charging
|Fast Wireless Charging
|Faster Wireless Charging
|Faster Wireless Charging
|Memory (RAM)
|2GB
|2GB
|2GB
|Display
|1.3″ | 1.5″
|1.3″ | 1.5″
|1.5″
|Durability
|Sapphire Crystal Glass, Armour Aluminium
|Sapphire Crystal Glass, Armour Aluminium
|Sapphire Crystal Glass, Titanium
|Health Monitoring
|Fall Detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Energy Score
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sleep Monitoring
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|High Stress Alert
|—
|—
|Yes
|Running Coach
|—
|—
|Yes
|Personalised Heart Rate Zone
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Personalised Functional Threshold Power
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|AGEs Index
|—
|Yes
|Yes
|Vascular Load
|—
|—
|Yes
|Blood Pressure & ECG
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Heart Monitoring
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Antioxidant
|—
|—
|Yes
|Body Composition
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cycle Tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS Tracking
|Single Band
|Dual Band
|Dual Band
Pricing
The pricing of all three watches are as below:
- Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): $1299
- Galaxy Watch 8: Starts at $649 for Bluetooth 40mm
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Bluetooth+Wifi is $499 and LTE version $549.