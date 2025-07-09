Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Brings Back the ‘Classic’ Look

Samsung has officially launched the much-awaited Galaxy Watch 8 series, and yes, there’s a fresh new design this time. While it brings some exciting changes compared to the previous generation, not everything is brand new. Some specs remain the same, and the pricing has also gone up slightly. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra, along with key spec comparisons from last year’s models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Slimmer, Smarter & Sharper

Samsung has finally taken the wraps off its Galaxy Watch 8, and the first thing to note is the thinnest Galaxy Watch yet. It’s 11% thinner than last year’s Watch 7. Here’s what you get with the new Galaxy Watch 8:

AI-powered health tracking, like sleep suggestions, antioxidant analysis, and even vascular load monitoring.

like sleep suggestions, antioxidant analysis, and even vascular load monitoring. Circular display in a squircle frame (same as Watch Ultra styling).

(same as Watch Ultra styling). 3,000 nits peak brightness – easy to read even in harsh sunlight.

– easy to read even in harsh sunlight. 3nm chip – smooth performance and multitasking, but the same as the previous generation.

– smooth performance and multitasking, but the same as the previous generation. Better wearability

Durable build with sapphire glass and aluminum case.

with sapphire glass and aluminum case. Up to 435mAh battery, depending on the size variant.

depending on the size variant. Colors: Graphite and Silver, with a silicone sport strap.

In terms of software, it runs on Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch out of the box — so you’re getting the latest right from the start.

Galaxy Watch 8 vs Galaxy Watch 7 Specs Comparison Table

Feature Galaxy Watch 8 Galaxy Watch 7 Thickness 11% thinner Thicker Processor 3nm Exynos W1000 5nm Exynos W930 Brightness 3,000 nits ~2,000 nits Battery (44mm) 435mAh 425mAh New Health Features AI Sleep & Antioxidant Index Basic Sleep Tracking Display Circular with cushion frame Circular with round body

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 8 looks like a meaningful upgrade in terms of comfort, processing power, and brightness. While the design changes may seem minor, it’s the AI-focused features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Same Legacy, New Shine

Samsung is bringing back the fan-favorite rotating bezel for smooth navigation, not just looks. The design still gives a premium touch with stainless steel build, sapphire crystal protection, and now comes in timeless Black and White finishes.

Samsung has also added a new “Quick Button,” blending the classic timepiece design with a modern function that can launch apps or toggle key features instantly.

Display : 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, Sapphire Crystal

: 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, Sapphire Crystal Sizes : Only available in 46mm

: Only available in 46mm Build : Stainless Steel body, rotating bezel

: Stainless Steel body, rotating bezel Processor : Same 3nm chipset from last year

: Same 3nm chipset from last year RAM/Storage : 2GB RAM with a big bump to 64GB internal storage

: 2GB RAM with a big bump to 64GB internal storage Battery : 445mAh with wireless charging support

: 445mAh with wireless charging support OS : One UI 8 Watch (Wear OS 6)

: One UI 8 Watch (Wear OS 6) Colors: Black and White

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Specs Comparison Table

Feature Galaxy Watch6S Galaxy Watch6 Classic Galaxy Watch8 Classic Storage 16GB 16GB 64GB Battery 300mAh | 410mAh 300mAh | 425mAh 440mAh Charging Fast Wireless Charging Fast Wireless Charging Faster Wireless Charging Memory (RAM) 1.5GB 2GB 2GB Display 1.2″ / 1.4″ 1.3″ / 1.5″ 1.3″ Durability Sapphire Crystal Glass, Armor Aluminum Sapphire Crystal Glass, Stainless Steel Sapphire Crystal Glass, Stainless Steel Health Monitoring Fall Detection Fall Detection Fall Detection Fall Detection Energy Score Energy Score Energy Score Sleep Monitoring Sleep Monitoring Sleep Monitoring Sleep Monitoring – – High Stress Alert – – Running Coach Personalized Heart Rate Zone Personalized Heart Rate Zone Personalized Heart Rate Zone Personalized Functional Threshold Personalized Functional Threshold Personalized Functional Threshold – – AGEs Index – – Vascular Load Blood Pressure & ECG Blood Pressure & ECG Blood Pressure & ECG Heart Monitoring Heart Monitoring Heart Monitoring Heart Monitoring – – Antioxidant Body Composition Body Composition Body Composition Body Composition Cycle Tracking Cycle Tracking Cycle Tracking Cycle Tracking GPS Tracking GPS Tracking – Single Band GPS Tracking – Single Band GPS Tracking – Dual Band

Overall, it’s a comeback of the classic series of the Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Watch Ultra – Same Old, Same Old

Galaxy Watch Ultra is built with aerospace-grade titanium and tested to military standards. It’s ready for everything from mountain trails to deep-sea dives.

10ATM Water Resistance + EN13319 Certification : Dive up to 100 meters.

: Dive up to 100 meters. MIL-STD-810H & IP68 Rated : Built for harsh environments.

: Built for harsh environments. Extreme Temperature Resistance : Operates reliably from -20°C to 55°C.

: Operates reliably from -20°C to 55°C. Dual-Frequency GPS (L1 + L5) : More accurate tracking even in urban canyons and remote areas.

: More accurate tracking even in urban canyons and remote areas. Track Back & Route Workout : Navigate new paths and safely return to your starting point.

: Navigate new paths and safely return to your starting point. Up to 100 Hours in Power Saving Mode

Up to 48 Hours in Exercise Power Saving Mode

Multi-Sport Tile (Triathlon Mode) : Seamlessly transition between running, cycling, and swimming.

: Seamlessly transition between running, cycling, and swimming. Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for Cycling : Accurate power metrics to train smarter.

: Accurate power metrics to train smarter. Quick Button : Instantly start workouts or activate safety features.

: Instantly start workouts or activate safety features. Emergency Siren : Built-in loud alert for critical situations.

: Built-in loud alert for critical situations. Orange Accents : Sporty style meets high visibility.

: Sporty style meets high visibility. Larger 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Display: Enhanced readability in all conditions.

Comparison With Other Galaxy Watches

Here’s the information from the image presented in a table format:

Feature Galaxy Watch6 Galaxy Watch7 Galaxy Watch Ultra Sizes 40mm | 44mm 40mm | 44mm 47mm Battery 300mAh / 425mAh 300mAh / 425mAh 590mAh Charging Fast Wireless Charging Faster Wireless Charging Faster Wireless Charging Memory (RAM) 2GB 2GB 2GB Display 1.3″ | 1.5″ 1.3″ | 1.5″ 1.5″ Durability Sapphire Crystal Glass, Armour Aluminium Sapphire Crystal Glass, Armour Aluminium Sapphire Crystal Glass, Titanium Health Monitoring Fall Detection Yes Yes Yes Energy Score Yes Yes Yes Sleep Monitoring Yes Yes Yes High Stress Alert — — Yes Running Coach — — Yes Personalised Heart Rate Zone Yes Yes Yes Personalised Functional Threshold Power Yes Yes Yes AGEs Index — Yes Yes Vascular Load — — Yes Blood Pressure & ECG Yes Yes Yes Heart Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Antioxidant — — Yes Body Composition Yes Yes Yes Cycle Tracking Yes Yes Yes GPS Tracking Single Band Dual Band Dual Band

Pricing

The pricing of all three watches are as below: