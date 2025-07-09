Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 And Flip 7 FE: 14 Key Things to Know

It’s July already, which means it’s time for Samsung’s 2nd Galaxy Unpacked event. This time, we are getting two new foldables: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7. Apart from the refreshed foldables, we also have a cheaper alternative, the Z Flip 7 FE. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Z Flip 7 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Features

1. Bigger Edge-to-Edge Cover Display

One of the most noticeable changes in the Z Flip 7 is the cover display. You get a massive 4.1-inch screen on the outside that goes edge to edge. But this isn’t the first time we have seen such a large edge-to-edge display. Previously, there was a bezel surrounding the cameras, but now the screen is wrapped around it. We have already seen similar offerings from the Motorola Razr series and Xiaomi’s Mix Flip lineup. The refresh rate of the cover screen has been doubled to 120Hz, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

2. Slimmer And Lighter Than Before

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 uses a new Armor FlexHinge, which is not only thinner but also more durable. It is made from a strong and lightweight aluminium frame. The phone measures just 6.5mm, which Samsung claims is about the width of a pencil. Furthermore, the Z Flip 6 is 0.4mm thinner while offering a 0.7-inch bigger cover display. Despite the upgrades, it weighs just 188 grams, which is around the same weight as its predecessor.

3. Larger Inner Screen

Another noticeable improvement is the bigger inner display on the Z Flip 7. This time, you get a 6.9-inch display on the inside. The resolution is the same as last year at Full-HD+, and you get 2600 nits of peak brightness. The bigger screen should help in things like content consumption and productivity tasks, though.

4. New Hinge For A Durable Design

Just like the Z Fold 7, its flip sibling also uses a new Armor FlexHinge made from Advanced Armor aluminium. Moreover, the frame is made from Enhanced Armor Aluminium with the same IP48 rating as the previous flip. This new hinge allows the phone to be thinner than its predecessor.

5. Exynos Everywhere (Even In The US!)

And for the first time, Samsung is using its Exynos chipset globally rather than in select regions. The South Korean giant is opting for Exynos instead of Qualcomm worldwide. Previously, global variants got Snapdragon while Indian and European ones received Exynos. This time, users across the globe will see a taste of Exynos with the Exynos 2500. It will be paired with 12GB of RAM. The company claims it offers a 9 per cent faster CPU, a 23 per cent faster GPU, and a 22 per cent better NPU than the Z Flip 6. It will be available in two variants: 256GB and 512GB of storage.

6. Same Cameras As Flip 6

Just like last year, you get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens. There’s no telephoto lens, sadly, which you can find on competitors like the Find N3 Flip and the Razr+ (2025). And similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it uses the “Next Gen ProVisual Engine.” The selfie camera is also stuck at 10MP, so there’s no major improvement here.

7. Bigger Battery

One much-needed upgrade is in the battery department. Unlike the Z Fold 7, Samsung has packed a bigger 4,300mAh battery in the Flip 7. This is a slight improvement over the 4000mAh in the Z Flip 6. Moreover, Samsung claims it has optimized the battery for the Exynos chipset. The charging speed remains the same at 25W wired and 15W wireless, like last year. Since it’s a flagship, you won’t be getting a charger in the box.

8. One UI 8 With New AI Features

Like the Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box. Like every Samsung phone, you can expect 7 years of OS updates and security patches. There’s also Enhanced Audio Eraser, Auto Trim, Best Face, and Drawing Assist.

9. Pricing And Availability

The Z Flip 7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, 2025. It will go on sale from July 25, 2025, on Samsung’s website and third-party retailers. The Flip 7 will be available in Red, Black, and Blue color options. Pricing for Samsung’s latest foldable starts at

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Old Wine In A Cheaper Bottle

1. Same Design As Last Year’s Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE uses the same design as last year’s Z Flip 6. This means you get an asymmetrical cover display with a cutout for the cameras. There’s no edge-to-edge screen here, and Samsung is reusing the same design as last year’s Flip. It’s just an old wine in a new bottle. It has the older Armor Aluminium hinge and Victus 2, as last year. You also get an IP48 rating like last year.

2. Exynos Instead Of Snapdragon

Like the Z Flip 7, the Flip 7 FE uses the Exynos 2400 chipset. This is the same processor found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 (global variant). It is one area where the Flip 7 FE differs from last year’s Flip 6. But you only get 8GB of RAM, which is a downgrade compared to the 12GB RAM on the Flip 6. Interestingly, it is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Even last year’s Z Flip 6 starts at 256GB as the base.

3. Similar Cameras to Z Flip 7

The Flip 7 FE has the same cameras as the Z Flip 7. This means you get a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. Furthermore, there’s a 10MP selfie shooter in the inner display. There are no changes compared to last year’s flagship phone.

4. Same Battery As Z Flip 6

Last but not least is the battery as which packs a 4,000mAh battery. This is the same capacity as last year’s Z Flip 6. There’s no change in charging speed either, as you get 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

5. Pricing And Availability

The Z Flip 7 FE starts at $899, which is the same price as the Z Flip 6 from last year. That being said, it’s not an upgrade but a downgrade in some cases, especially in the storage and performance department. Here’s a detailed explainer on why the Z Flip 7 FE isn’t the best flip phone out there. If you are still interested in getting one, you can pre-order it right now and get one starting July 26, 2025.