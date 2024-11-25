Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7E Could Get Exynos Chipsets

Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones is on the horizon, and with them will arrive the new Exynos processors. Here’s what we know so far about the Exynos chips powering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung is supposed to unveil its next generation of folding smartphones around July 2025. As per new reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by the Exynos 2500 chips. A more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE will also be available, featuring the Exynos 2400e.

Earlier, there were reports that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series would use Snapdragon 8 Elite chips due to rumors of poor yield (i.e., Samsung Foundry was getting only a few good chips per lot). This led to speculation that even the S25 and S25 Plus would use the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

However, Samsung isn’t abandoning the chip. The S25 Plus lately appeared on Geekbench with the Exynos 2500. And now a leaker @Jukanlosreve on Twitter mentions the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) will be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, while the more expensive Galaxy Z Flip 7 would run on the Exynos 2500.

Samsung has reportedly started the mass production of the chip. That said, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Galaxy Z Flip 7’s Exynos 2500

The Exynos 2500 is a 3nm-based chip with a 10-core CPU. It has a prime core clocked at 3.3GHz, two high-performance cores at 2.75GHz, three more at 2.36GHz, and two power-efficient cores at 1.8GHz.

The chip scored 2,359 points and 8,141 points in Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core tests. Those scores are lower than both the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400.

As per SamMobile, the Exynos 2500 will be using the Xclipse 950 GPU based on AMD’s RDNA architecture, and Samsung will also reportedly be using new cooling technology to prevent overheating issues.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s Exynos 2400e

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE would be Samsung’s affordable flip phone competing with competitors like the Moto Razr and budget foldables from Tecno. We’ve already seen this processor on the Galaxy S24 FE.

Compared to the standard Exynos 2400, the ‘e’ model utilizes IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) technology, a cost-saving production method. It offers roughly 90-95% of the Exynos 2400’s performance at a significantly lower cost, which may help Samsung position this as a ‘budget’ flip phone.

It also has a 10-core CPU with its Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at up to 3.1GHz (compared to 3.2GHz from the regular 2400 chip). The other CPU configuration is the same, involving two Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.90GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 2.59GHz, and four Cortex-A520 efficiency cores at 1.96GHz.

With the Exynos 2500 and 2400e, it’s evident Samsung isn’t backing out on its chip division anytime soon. However, it will be interesting to see how these chips perform in real-world use when the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE launch next year.