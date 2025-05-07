Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price Leaks But It Isn’t As Affordable As You Think

A new leak has revealed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

It could have a similar price and specifications to the Z Flip 6.

This means that the Z Flip 7 could get a price increase this year.

Samsung is all set to introduce the next generation of foldable and flip phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are set to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Moreover, Samsung will also unveil a cheaper flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. A new leak has revealed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price Leaks Ahead Of Launch

A new report by Techmanics, a Greek website, has revealed the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The phone will have a price tag of less than EUR 10000 (around Rs.96,000).

Interestingly, the price leak of the Z Flip 7 indicates that it will have a price of less than EUR 1,000 (approximately ₹96,000). This makes it in the same league as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which starts at EUR 899 (around ₹86,000) for the 12 GB+256 GB model.

It also indicates that Samsung could be planning to increase the price of the Z Flip 7. This way, Samsung could be able to pitch the Z Flip 7 FE as a cheaper alternative, although it will have the same price tag as last year.

Z Flip 7 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is likely to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2x screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the phone will have a 3.4-inch cover screen, the same as the Z Flip 6.

The phone is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. However, previous reports suggest that the phone could rely on the Exynos 2500 chipset, so there isn’t much clarity regarding the chipset.

For photography, you get a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor. There’s also a 10-megapixel selfie camera, which is the same as the Z Flip 6.

The Z Flip 7 FE will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Furthermore, it will have an IP48 rating and 7 years of OS updates.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. It is likely to be released alongside the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. Samsung could give us a glimpse at the Galaxy G Fold, its first tri-fold.