Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaks Reveal a Major Upgrade With a Bigger Cover Display

Samsung has a lot of things going on right now. From the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge to the next generation of Galaxy Flip 7 or Z Fold 7. After finally announcing the release timeline for One UI 7, it has set its sights on its next milestone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. A new leak has revealed the upcoming phone borrows a page straight out of Motorola’s notebook and features a massive cover display. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Z Flip 7 Will Have the Biggest Cover Screen on Samsung Phone

Credits: Android Headlines and Onleaks

According to a report by Android Headlines and OnLeaks, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 will boast a bigger cover display covering the major half of the screen. Similar to the Xiaomi Mix Flip and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, it will have an all-screen cover screen.

This bigger display will also cover the cameras and flash going edge to edge on all four sides. This 4-inch panel will be an upgrade over the current 3.6-inch one found on the Flip 6. The design looks much cleaner compared to the old folder-style cutout for cameras. Its inner screen is also getting a minor bump to 6.8 inches compared to a 6.7-inch panel on the Z Flip 6.

The new design does seem more modern as Samsung has been sticking to the same design for the past two generations. Other expected upgrades include the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor or the Samsung Exynos 2500 although the chances of the latter powering the phone seem bleak.

It will come with the same 50-megapixel primary and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor found on its predecessor. The phone will ship with 12GB of RMA and up to 512GB of storage. You can expect the same 7 years of OS updates and a starting price of $1099, the same as last year.