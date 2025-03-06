Home » News » Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaks Reveal a Major Upgrade With a Bigger Cover Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaks Reveal a Major Upgrade With a Bigger Cover Display

by Abeer Chawake
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a much bigger cover screen according to leaks.
  • The phone will have a 4-inch cover display compared to the 3.6-inch on the Flip 6.
  • It will have a design inspired by the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with edge to edge screen and ditch the folder style cover layout.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to sport bigger cover display

Samsung has a lot of things going on right now. From the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge to the next generation of Galaxy Flip 7 or Z Fold 7. After finally announcing the release timeline for One UI 7, it has set its sights on its next milestone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. A new leak has revealed the upcoming phone borrows a page straight out of Motorola’s notebook and features a massive cover display. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Z Flip 7 Will Have the Biggest Cover Screen on Samsung Phone

Credits: Android Headlines and Onleaks

According to a report by Android Headlines and OnLeaks, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 will boast a bigger cover display covering the major half of the screen. Similar to the Xiaomi Mix Flip and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, it will have an all-screen cover screen.

This bigger display will also cover the cameras and flash going edge to edge on all four sides. This 4-inch panel will be an upgrade over the current 3.6-inch one found on the Flip 6. The design looks much cleaner compared to the old folder-style cutout for cameras. Its inner screen is also getting a minor bump to 6.8 inches compared to a 6.7-inch panel on the Z Flip 6.

The new design does seem more modern as Samsung has been sticking to the same design for the past two generations. Other expected upgrades include the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor or the Samsung Exynos 2500 although the chances of the latter powering the phone seem bleak.

It will come with the same 50-megapixel primary and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor found on its predecessor. The phone will ship with 12GB of RMA and up to 512GB of storage. You can expect the same 7 years of OS updates and a starting price of $1099, the same as last year.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

