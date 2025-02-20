Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Accidentally Confirmed by Samsung, Specs Leak Before Launch

2025 seems to be a busy year for Samsung as the company is gearing up for multiple launches. After the recent debut of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the South Korean giant is working on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. To cater to a wider audience, it is working on a more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE and a new leak has spilled the beans of the company’s upcoming phone.

The FE or Fan Edition lineup is known for offering flagship features at a more accessible price point. The S24 FE has been a hit among buyers and the upcoming Z Flip FE could be no exception. Here is everything you need about Samsung’s plans for affordable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted in Official Firmware

Tipster Erecan Yilmaz recently spotted references to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE in the company’s OTA servers. According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will have the model number “SM-F761” which does not correspond to any other model.

The tipster also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will have the model number "SM-F761" which does not correspond to any other model. The B at the end of the model number reveals that it will be a global model, Europe to be specific.

The tipster also revealed that B at the end of the model number reveals that it will be a global model, Europe to be specific. This means that the phone is likely to be available globally and not limited to any specific region.

Z Flip FE Complete Specs Leak

Moreover, the Samsung Z Fold FE leak reveals it is likely to use the Exynos 2400 chipset, which is likely the reason for its lower price. The Snapdragon 8 Elite, despite its amazing processing power, isn’t exactly cheap, so it makes sense for Samsung to opt for an in-house chip. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be ample for all those fancy AI features.



Just like the Z Flip 6, it will have Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and a durable hinge mechanism. It will have a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The brightness will, however, take a hit and will be limited to 1900 nits instead of 2600 nits of the Z Flip 6. It will have a similar 50-megapixel primary camera as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Moreover, despite having a cheaper price the Z Flip FE won’t compromise on durability as it will have an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for the cover screen. It will have 25W wired charging and support for Wi-Fi 6E. It will ship with One UI 7 out of the box but with fewer Galaxy AI features than the Z Flip 7 due to the limitations of the NPU.

Buyers can also expect an IP48 rating, great speaker output, and ProVisual Engine as the Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Flip FE is likely to debut later this year possibly at the Galaxy Unpacked Event sometime in June-July. The company will unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge apart from the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 foldable.

Z Flip 7 Is Also in the Works With Major Upgrades

Samsung has been playing it safe recently with mostly iterative hardware upgrades and has shifted its focus to AI features. However, this could soon change with the launch of the upcoming Z Flip 7. A new leak has revealed that the company could bring substantial upgrades to the flip phone. It is likely to offer a less prominent crease and an improved hinge.

According to renowned tipster PandaFlashPro, Samsung is working on reducing the crease of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The tipster says that it will use a new internal structure and a high-efficiency display. Moreover, it will have a larger vapor cooling chamber and a new flexible glass apart from ProVisual Engine.

Z Flip 7 Confirmed.



Improve Hing Durability due to New Internal Structure | Less Visible Crease | Display High Efficiency | All New Flexible Glass | ProScaler | Bigger Vapor Chamber | Next Generation of ProVisual Engine | bit Faster charging speed with same 25w | Thinner body. — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) February 15, 2025

He claims that the phone will have the next generation of Armor aluminum frame which will make it more durable, addressing the longevity concerns of Flip-style foldable. The crease has been one of the sore points of the Z Flip series despite companies like Oppo and Xiaomi making major strides in decreasing the crease.

PandaXFlashPro claims that the phone will also have the Proscaler from the S25 series, which should result in better display quality. It will also have the “best integration” of Galaxy AI and NowBrief on its cover display.